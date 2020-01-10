The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; national security adviser Robert O’Brien.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — O’Brien; Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.; Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Defense Secretary Mark Esper; Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Tim Kaine, D-Va.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif; former Secretary of State John Kerry.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Esper; Lee; Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — O’Brien; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.

