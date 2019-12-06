Things to do around DC this weekend: Dec. 6–8

There are dozens of things to do this weekend in the D.C. area — from concerts to Christmas and holiday festivals.

All Weekend

The Sugarloaf Crafts Festival at the Dulles Expo Center is a one-stop holiday spot featuring arts and artisans, crafters, demos, vendors, music and kids entertainment.

The Christmas Village at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor is a must-see holiday destination where the magic of an authentic German Christmas market is brought to life with vendors, food, arts, crafts, music, dance and more.

The Fredericksburg Holiday Craft Show weekend at the Expo Center features vendors, arts and artisans, crafters, music, demos, treats and more.

The 49th Annual Scottish Christmas Walk Weekend & Parade in Old Town Alexandria features a “Taste of Scotland,” holiday homes tour, heather and greens sales and a parade on Saturday.

Greenberg’s Great Train & Toy Show at the Maryland State Fairgrounds features 300 displays, vendors, demos and kids activities both Saturday and Sunday.

The 4th Annual Del Ray Fine Art & Fine Craft Holiday Market runs through this weekend and highlights local artists in a variety of mediums, from pottery to photography and books.

The Native Art Market at the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian will feature handcrafted artworks, photography, vendors and demos with traditional and contemporary works on display.

The Christkindlmarkt at the Heurich House is a local artisan market and historic house tour featuring local artisans, shopping and crafters.

Georgetown GLOW begins this weekend and runs through the holiday season. The outdoor art exhibit features 11 installations plus shopping, dining and special events.

The Downtown Holiday Market in downtown D.C., is in its 15th season of a winter wonderland of exhibitors, arts and artisans, performers, vendors, festive shopping, seasonal music, treats and more.

Christmas at Mount Vernon is a holiday tradition featuring festive events daily, holiday-themed activities, a dinner tour, demos, music and fireworks.

The Glen Echo Holiday Art Show runs through this weekend with something for everyone: artists, vendors, demos and, this weekend, a small business celebration.

Enchant The Great Search is a Christmas light maze and market at Nationals Park featuring an ice skating trail, Santa’s Landing and a holiday market with 60+ vendors and food.

ZooLights has begun at the National Zoo. More than 500,000 lights transform the zoo into a winter wonderland with live music, tasty treats and holiday shopping.

The National Geographic Museum presents the exhibit “Becoming Jane,” a multimedia, hands-on exhibit celebrating the extraordinary life work of Dr. Jane Goodall. The event features a 3D simulation and hologram.

Cirque Dreams Unwrapped at the Gaylord shows a Christmas fable brought to life with breathtaking artistry, music and showmanship.

ICE! featuring Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” at the Gaylord National Harbor, as part of Christmas on the Potomac, presents a winter wonderland of ice sculptures, slides, self-guided tours, treats and more.

Magical Holiday Express at the B&O Railroad Museum will have a month-long holiday celebration with Santa train rides, entertainment and family fun activities.

The Smithsonian American Art Museum‘s new exhibit Chiura Obata: American Modern celebrates the work of the California-based artist, one of the most significant Japanese-American cultural leaders of the last century.

Hokusai: Mad about Painting, a new exhibit at the Freer Gallery, highlights the works of Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai and his iconic global art, featuring his paintings, sketches and drawings.

Bonnard To Vuillard: The Intimate Poetry of Everyday Life at the Phillips Collection features the Nabis Collection of Vicki and Roger Sant. The exhibit explores the rarely seen works of this international group.

The National Portrait Gallery has the annual exhibit Recent Acquisitions, showcasing 25 portraits of individuals impacting art, business, fashion, medicine, music and social justice.

The Newseum is closing Dec. 31. See exhibits showcasing the power of a free press during some of the most turbulent and captivating times.

Arena Stage has Disney’s “Newsies” continuing this weekend. Experience the Tony Award-winning musical.

Folger Shakespeare Library presents “Amadeus,” the Tony-winning best play highlighting the eccentric prodigy Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and his destructive rival.

Arena Stage presents Ken Ludwig’s “Dear Jack, Dear Louise,“ the Tony Award-winning playwright’s heartwarming story of two strangers who met by letter during World War ll.

The Warner Theatre hosts The Washington Ballet in “The Nutcracker,” a seasonal tradition. Set in historic 1882 Georgetown to Tchaikovsky’s magical score, Sunday’s performance is Family Day.

Ford’s Theatre presents “A Christmas Carol.” Join the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future as Ebenezer Scrooge goes on a journey of redemption.

The Kennedy Center presents Maya Beiser, Wendy Whelan, Lucinda Childs & David Lang: “The Day“ a collaboration among legends of cello and dance Friday and Saturday.

The Kennedy Center presents The Second City’s “Love, Factually,” a parody of classic film and other classic holiday rom-com moments.

National Theatre presents “The Illusionists: Magic of the Holidays,” a mind-blowing holiday spectacular for audiences of all ages with nonstop, sophisticated magic.

Signature Theatre presents “A Motown Christmas,” an upbeat, fun, soulful yuletide treat offering a smooth groove for the holiday season.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Christmas in Middleburg is the perfect family holiday celebration with a parade, shopping, caroling, family activities, great eats, spirits and more.

The Festival of Lights and Carols in Old Town Fairfax features live holiday music and festive treats as well as a lunch with Santa, a tree-lighting ceremony and a holiday market.

The Merry Old Town Greater Manassas Christmas Parade is a holiday treat for all ages, with reindeer, music, special visits from Santa and more.

The Swedish Holiday Market and the House of Sweden is a holiday favorite, where the doors are open for a glimpse of Nordic artists, vendors, treats, shopping, holiday activities and Santa.

The 20th Annual Holiday Boat Parade of Lights begins in Alexandria with dockside festivities featuring music, treats, a beer garden and Santa, before a boat parade to the DC waterfront Wharf and fireworks.

The Winterfest and Craft Fair in Burtonsville will feature over 70 crafters and vendors, a silent auction and a treasure chest with music and holiday treats.

Bethesda’s Winter Wonderland at Veteran’s Plaza features a variety of performances, music, ice sculpting, holiday treats and a visit from Santa.

December Saturday in downtown Frederick, Maryland, is a day of activities, shopping, dining, live music, a free trolley, holiday lights and seasonal activities.

The Annual Holiday Card Workshop at the National Postal Museum is a unique seasonal experience with creative activities, workshops and more.

The Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia, hosts the Smithsonian TechQuest: Race to the Moon, an alternate-reality game for families set in the thrilling era of early space flight.

Saturday night

The Kennedy Center presents NPR’s A Jazz Piano Christmas.

The Birchmere has Steven Curtis Chapman’s Acoustic Christmas.

9:30 Club hosts singer-songwriter Devendra Banhart with Black Belt Eagle Scout.

The Anthem has funk jam band Pigeons Playing Ping Pong.

At Union Stage it’s a Ho Ho Honky Tonk Wharf Christmas with The Wil Gravatt Band.

The Fillmore hosts rapper Ski Mask the Slump God with Pouya.

The Barns of Wolf Trap has two shows with virtuoso fiddler Eileen Ivers in “A Joyful Christmas.”

Black Rock Center has a tribute show extravaganza with A Nashville Christmas.

U Street Music Hall has alt-rock with the Thurston Moore Group.

City Winery hosts contemporary bluesmen Corey Harris with Todd Albright.

The Songbyrd Cafe presents the hip-hop of Oliver Francis and Smrtdeath and Marco XO.

Blues Alley hosts jazz singer Stacey Kent.

Tally Ho Theatre rocks with The Amish Outlaws.

Sunday Dec. 8

“AURORA: The Spirit of Northern Lights” is a new ARTECHOUSE exhibit. The aurora borealis is powered by creative technology in an immersive interactive world of art and lights in an enchanted wonderland.

The Annual Holiday Card Workshop at the National Postal Museum is a unique seasonal experience with creative activities, workshops and more.

A Very Special Holiday with Marian Anderson at the National Portrait Gallery is a free family friendly-event featuring a Choral Arts Society of Washington singalong and tribute to one of the 20th centuries greatest opera singers.

The Family Holiday Party at the Sandy Spring Museum will feature live music, interactive kids activities and holiday treats. The Fine Arts & Crafts Holiday Gift Show continues.

Bull Run Regional Park’s Festival of Lights features 2.5 miles of illuminated holiday lights with a carnival, rides, refreshments and Santa.

The Birchmere has Five for Fighting with a string quartet.

At Union Stage, it’s Jersey rockers Thank You Scientists with Bent Knee and Tea Club.

The Fillmore presents British rockers The Cult with Spirit Animal.

Rams Head On Stage hosts vocal legends The Lettermen.

Jammin’ Java presents L.A. singer-songwriter and former Mouseketeer Tony Lucca and Ernie Halter.

The Hamilton has Detroit pianist and singer-songwriter Vienna Teng.

Amp by Strathmore has a country Christmas singalong with The Sweetback Sisters.

City Winery presents pop and R&B vocalist Howard Hewett.

The Songbyrd Cafe hosts rock, pop duo Striking Matches with Marielle Kraft.

Sixth & I presents Boston music activist Chadwick Stokes & The Pintos with Mihali.

Blues Alley hosts jazz singer Stacey Kent.

Eagle Bank Arena presents Latin music with brothers Los Temerarios.

