Things to do around DC this weekend: Dec 20–22

From concerts to Christmas and holiday festivals, there are dozens of things to do this weekend in the D.C. area.

All Weekend

Bull Run Regional Park’s Festival of Lights is 2.5 miles of illuminated holiday lights with a carnival, rides, refreshments and Santa.

The Downtown Holiday Market in downtown D.C. is in its 15th season of a winter wonderland of exhibitors, arts and artisans, performers, vendors, festive shopping, seasonal music, treats and more.

Christmas Village at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor is a must-see holiday destination where the magic of an authentic German Christmas market is brought to life with vendors, food, arts, crafts, music, dance and more through the weekend.

Christmas at Mount Vernon is a holiday tradition featuring festive events daily, holiday-themed activities, a dinner tour, demos, music and fireworks.

Enchant The Great Search is a Christmas light maze and market at Nationals Park featuring an ice skating trail, Santa’s Landing and a holiday market with 60+ vendors and food.

ZooLights has begun at the National Zoo. More than 500,000 lights transform the zoo into a winter wonderland with live music, tasty treats and holiday shopping.

Georgetown Glow begins this weekend and runs through the holiday season with 11 art installations over 31 nights of outdoor art with shopping, dining and special events.

ARTECHOUSE new exhibit AURORA: The Spirit of Northern Lights is a magical journey of the aurora borealis powered by creative technology in an immersive interactive world of art and lights in an enchanted wonderland.

The National Geographic Museum presents the exhibit “Becoming Jane,” a multimedia, hands-on exhibit celebrating the extraordinary life work of Dr. Jane Goodall. The event features a 3D simulation and hologram.

Cirque Dreams Unwrapped at the Gaylord shows a Christmas fable brought to life with breathtaking artistry, music and showmanship.

ICE! featuring Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” at the Gaylord National Harbor, as part of Christmas on the Potomac, presents a winter wonderland of ice sculptures, slides, self-guided tours, treats and more.

Magical Holiday Express at the B&O Railroad Museum will have a monthlong holiday celebration with Santa train rides, entertainment and family fun activities.

The National Portrait Gallery has the annual exhibit Recent Acquisitions, showcasing 25 portraits of individuals impacting art, business, fashion, medicine, music and social justice.

The Newseum is closing Dec. 31. See exhibits showcasing the power of a free press during some of the most turbulent and captivating times.

Arena Stage has Disney’s “Newsies” continuing this weekend. Experience the Tony Award-winning musical.

Folger Shakespeare Library presents “Amadeus,” the Tony-winning best play highlighting the eccentric prodigy Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and his destructive rival.

Arena Stage presents Ken Ludwig’s “Dear Jack, Dear Louise,“ the Tony Award-winning playwright’s heartwarming story of two strangers who met by letter during World War ll.

The Warner Theatre hosts The Washington Ballet in “The Nutcracker,” a seasonal tradition. Set in historic 1882 Georgetown to Tchaikovsky’s magical score, Sunday’s performance is Family Day.

Signature Theatre presents “A Motown Christmas,” an upbeat, fun, soulful yuletide treat offering a smooth groove for the holiday season.

National Theatre presents “Jersey Boys,” the Tony and Grammy-winning true-life musical phenomenon, tracing the story of Frankie Valli, from the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, at various times this weekend.

The Kennedy Center presents the National Symphony Orchestra: “Handel’s Messiah,” the ultimate holiday cheer with stellar soloists and The Washington Chorus at various showtimes this weekend.

The Kennedy Center presents the musical “My Fair Lady,” at various showtimes through this weekend.

Cathedral Choral Society: Joy of Christmas at the Washington National Cathedral is a holiday tradition with festive singalongs at various showtimes this weekend.

Winter Wonderland Train Show at the Manassas is a magical family fun time with holiday music, miniature train displays, treats and more through the weekend.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze at The Theater at MGM National Harbor is a Yuletide circus with holiday-themed stunts and acrobatics in the ultimate family fun show at various times this weekend.

Winter Walk of Lights in Vienna is a dazzling, magical stroll of lights and holiday displays with holiday treats, snacks and more.

Holiday Classics Film Screenings at the AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center will be playing some of the greatest hits at various showtimes this holiday season.

Light the Yards at Yards Park in the Southwest Waterfront is a family-friendly holiday destination and celebration of light featuring an Airship Orchestra, interactive lights and more, tucked away near shopping and dining.

Holly Trolley Fest: Ride the Streetcars with Santa includes museum tours with trains and animated displays, hands-on activities a Winter Wonder Garden and more through the weekend.

Lights on the Bay at Sandy Point State Park features a two-mile scenic drive with 70 animated, illuminating displays with a scavenger hunt, 3D surprise and more through the weekend.

Symphony of Lights at Merriweather Post Pavilion is a time-honored holiday tradition with over 300,000 lights and displays through the weekend.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Rock-n-Shop at the Black Cat is one of D.C.’s longest running holiday markets with a mix of crafters, record dealers, great coffee and live music.

December Saturdays in downtown Frederick, Maryland, offers live music, shopping, dining, holiday lights, caroling and more.

Art is the Heart of the Season in downtown Silver Spring: shop with carolers and performers with holiday readings, treats, lights and more.

ArtRave: Art meets fashion with local artists, crafters and designers in an outdoor market with food, performers and more.

Winter Wonderland Festival in Seat Pleasant, Maryland will have live music, DJ, games, ice skating, snow, treats and more.

Holiday Trains & Planes at the College Park Aviation Museum invites you to see fascinating displays and models with learning at the same time.

Fairfax Holiday Market in Old Town Market Square will feature craft vendors, lights, festive music, treats and more.

Choral Arts Society of Washington presents Song of the Season: Christmas with Choral Arts, a music matinee at the Kennedy Center.

Holiday in Black & White with the American Pops Orchestra in Gaithersburg will feature a silent film screening of “The Night Before Christmas,” with live orchestration for two separate matinees for all ages.

Dinosaur Park Open House: walk the grounds of ancient dinosaurs at this unique site in Laurel, Maryland, with fossils, reconstructions and dig to make discoveries.

Hazy Center hosts the Smithsonian TechQuest: Race to the Moon, an alternate reality game for families set in the thrilling era of early space flight.

Ice & Lights at The Winter Village in Alexandria is a winter wonderland ice rink with music, treats and a magical holiday lights display.

Saturday night

The Birchmere hosts Baltimore’s R&B, funk, soul singer with A Very Maysa Christmas.

Pearl Street Warehouse has funk, jam, electro band Litz with Radii.

At Union Stage it’s rapper, songwriter Garrett Zoukis with Indica, Otis Blvck and Cam Wells.

The Fillmore hosts a user-generated concert with TRAP Karaoke (21+).

Rams Head On Stage presents jazz, soul, pop with Slim Man in a CD Release Party.

Jammin’ Java hosts a Christmas Songwriters Circle

The Howard Theatre hosts Texas indie-poppers Wild Child stripped down acoustic.

Strathmore presents the best party music ever with Soul Crackers Annual Holiday Show and the National Philharmonic performance of Handel’s Messiah.

City Winery presents an 80s icon with An Evening with Freddie Jackson.

At the Song Byrd Cafe it’s the DC alt-pop sound of Bruce Take Nap with Dali and Will Kobus.

Tally Ho Theatre hosts local indie-rockers Kid Brother.

Hill Country Live has Nashville’s Boy Named Banjo with Easy Honey.

At Blues Alley it’s the smooth, funk keys of Marcus Johnson’s Holiday Jam.

The Soundry presents Baltimore’s music stew of rock, soul, R&B with Junkyard Saints.

Sunday, Dec. 22

Garden of Lights at Brookside Gardens in Wheaton is a display of more than a million dazzling lights and displays with treats and a magical train display.

Fine Arts & Crafts Holiday Gift Show at the Sandy Spring Museum will feature unique shopping with one of kind gift pieces with demos, readings and more.

St. Clement’s Island Museum Christmas Doll & Train Exhibit is a family-friendly holiday fun exhibit of antiques, collectibles, train displays in a unique museum setting.

National Menorah Lighting on the Mall is a celebration with music and entertainment, kids activities, holiday treats and more.

The Washington Chorus presents A Candlelight Christmas at the Kennedy Center with two separate matinee performances celebrating this holiday season.

DAR Constitution Hall hosts the U.S. Navy Band Holiday Concert with a family matinee.

Sunday night

The Birchmere presents Luther Re-lives Holiday Show featuring William “Smooth” Wardlow.

Rams Head On Stage hosts Grammy winner Norman Brown’s Joyous Christmas (with a separate matinee show).

Strathmore presents the National Philharmonic: Handel’s Messiah.

U Street Music Hall has Ethiopian hip-hop/reggae with The 5th Annual Slizzards Holiday Party with Holy Slizz5, Mereba, Was Nebyu, ccb and more.

City Winery has Go-Go with The Backyard Band.

The Song Byrd Cafe hosts local rapper ADB Lil E.

Hill Country Live presents singer-songwriter Possessed by Paul James.

At Blues Alley it’s the smooth, funk keys of Marcus Johnson’s Holiday Jam.

