Things to do around DC this weekend: Dec. 13–15

From concerts to Christmas and holiday festivals, there are dozens of things to do this weekend in the D.C. area.

All Weekend

Seventh Annual Kris Kringle Christmas Market at the Charles County Fairgrounds this weekend will have music, shopping, crafts and crafters, kids activities, lights, treats and Santa.

Russian Winter Festival at the Hillwood Estate & Museum celebrate the cultural traditions this weekend at the 19th-century estate, with performances, treats, crafting, special guests and more.

Greenberg’s Great Train & Toy Show at the Dulles Expo Center this weekend will feature 50+ exhibitors, 250 displays, vendors, demos and kids activities, workshops and prizes.

Shop The Square Holiday Market at The Wharf is two days of District Square being transformed into a holiday wonderland with live music, treats and libations, giveaways and festive activities.

Christmas in St. Michaels is celebrating 33 years of holiday magic this weekend with something for everyone: music, shopping, parade, tours, parties, Santa and more.

AF Holiday Pop-Up at Union Market this weekend invites you to shop, sip and see a variety of vendors, demos and fashions with 80 crafts people from around the country.

Ice Maze at City Center this weekend invites you to get lost in the a-MAZE-ing magic of the holidays with a 110,000 pound, 7-foot wall of ice in this chilly challenge.

Bull Run Regional Park’s Festival of Lights is 2.5 miles of illuminated holiday lights with a carnival, rides, refreshments and Santa.

The Downtown Holiday Market in downtown D.C. is in its 15th season of a winter wonderland of exhibitors, arts and artisans, performers, vendors, festive shopping, seasonal music, treats and more.

Christmas Village at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor is a must-see holiday destination where the magic of an authentic German Christmas market is brought to life with vendors, food, arts, crafts, music, dance and more through the weekend.

Christmas at Mount Vernon is a holiday tradition featuring festive events daily, holiday-themed activities, a dinner tour, demos, music and fireworks.

Enchant The Great Search is a Christmas light maze and market at Nationals Park featuring an ice skating trail, Santa’s Landing and a holiday market with 60+ vendors and food.

ZooLights has begun at the National Zoo. More than 500,000 lights transform the zoo into a winter wonderland with live music, tasty treats and holiday shopping.

Georgetown Glow begins this weekend and runs through the holiday season with 11 art installations over 31 nights of outdoor art with shopping, dining and special events.

ARTECHOUSE new exhibit AURORA: The Spirit of Northern Lights is a magical journey of the aurora borealis powered by creative technology in an immersive interactive world of art and lights in an enchanted wonderland.

The National Geographic Museum presents the exhibit “Becoming Jane,” a multimedia, hands-on exhibit celebrating the extraordinary life work of Dr. Jane Goodall. The event features a 3D simulation and hologram.

Cirque Dreams Unwrapped at the Gaylord shows a Christmas fable brought to life with breathtaking artistry, music and showmanship.

ICE! featuring Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” at the Gaylord National Harbor, as part of Christmas on the Potomac, presents a winter wonderland of ice sculptures, slides, self-guided tours, treats and more.

Magical Holiday Express at the B&O Railroad Museum will have a monthlong holiday celebration with Santa train rides, entertainment and family fun activities.

The National Portrait Gallery has the annual exhibit Recent Acquisitions, showcasing 25 portraits of individuals impacting art, business, fashion, medicine, music and social justice.

The Newseum is closing Dec. 31. See exhibits showcasing the power of a free press during some of the most turbulent and captivating times.

Arena Stage has Disney’s “Newsies” continuing this weekend. Experience the Tony Award-winning musical.

Folger Shakespeare Library presents “Amadeus,” the Tony-winning best play highlighting the eccentric prodigy Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and his destructive rival.

Arena Stage presents Ken Ludwig’s “Dear Jack, Dear Louise,“ the Tony Award-winning playwright’s heartwarming story of two strangers who met by letter during World War ll.

The Warner Theatre hosts The Washington Ballet in “The Nutcracker,” a seasonal tradition. Set in historic 1882 Georgetown to Tchaikovsky’s magical score, Sunday’s performance is Family Day.

Signature Theatre presents “A Motown Christmas,” an upbeat, fun, soulful yuletide treat offering a smooth groove for the holiday season.

The Kennedy presents The Second City’s “Love, Factually” a romantic romp of parodies of a classic film and other classic holiday rom-com moments at various showtimes through this weekend.

Atlas Performing Arts presents Step Afrika! Magical Musical Holiday Step is a vibrant, family fun, foot-stomping celebration of the season at various showtimes through this weekend.

National Theatre presents Tony-winning Broadway musical “Fiddler on the Roof,” a heartwarming family story shown at various times this weekend.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Jingle Bell Rock & Run is for the runners and the spectators with a fun after-party and festivities with music, treats and seasonal fun.

Christmas in Purcellville features a Christmas Market, train displays, kids activities, live performers and music, rides, tree decorating and parade.

Winterfest Arts & Crafts Show in Takoma Park will have 70+ artisans and vendors, music, crafts and activities, holiday treats and Santa.

WinterFest in Occoquan is fun for the whole family with shopping holiday treats and activities, music, vendors, parade and more.

Christmas in Stafford is a family fun day of seasonal activities with a marketplace, games, music, food trucks, fun runs, Santa and a tree lighting.

Winter’s Eve at Glen Echo Park is a free holiday celebration for all ages with crafting, treats, open artists studios, shopping, singalongs and more.

December Saturdays in downtown Frederick, Maryland, is all-day activities, live music, shopping, dining, holiday lights, caroling and more.

Winter Wonderland and Celebration Station at Burke Lake is a wonderland of holiday activities for families with train and carousel rides, carolers, holiday treats, a celebration station and more.

Union Stage has a music matinee with the Vienna Jammers Percussion Ensemble.

Annapolis Boat Parade of Lights is a holiday tradition at the Annapolis Harbor for friends and family to gather and cheer this holiday spectacular illuminating the waterfront.

Hazy Center hosts the Smithsonian TechQuest: Race to the Moon, an alternate reality game for families set in the thrilling era of early space flight.

Saturday night

The Birchmere hosts Jersey shore rockers Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes.

Anthem hosts a Frank Sinatra tradition for charity, the Zinzi Christmas Party.

Union Stage has a Best of 2019’s Flashband Showcase.

The Fillmore features hip-hop artist A$AP Ferg with Murda Beatz.

Rams Head On Stage has a classic rock show with Mike Colbert & Friends featuring Mary Lou and The Drugstore Lovers.

The Strathmore presents The Washington Chorus – A Candlelight Christmas.

Black Rock Center has the D.C.-based blues and soul of Robin Kapsalis & Vintage #18.

U Street Music Hall hosts an old-school dance party with Freedom Party® DC.

City Winery has Stray Cats drummer Slim Jim Phantom Trio with Jumping’ Jupiter.

Hill Country Live has the eclectic ensemble from Syracuse, Root Shock.

Bethesda Blues & Jazz has a blast from the past with Kenny Latimore & Regina Belle’s Christmas.

Blues Alley features piano legend Freddy Cole.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Fairfax Holiday Market in Old Town Market Square will feature craft vendors, lights, festive music, treats and more.

Fourth Annual Del Ray Fine Art & Fine Craft Holiday Market runs through this weekend highlighting local artists in a variety of mediums, from pottery to photography and books, to lots of shopping and demos.

Winter Wonderland and Celebration Station at Burke Lake is a wonderland of holiday activities for families with train and carousel rides, carolers, holiday treats, a celebration station and more.

Strathmore has two shows, one matinee, of The Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker for your family Christmas magic.

The Washington Chorus presents “A Candlelight Christmas” at the Kennedy Center with two separate matinee performances celebrating this holiday season.

Rams Head on Stage has a music matinee with Richmond quintet Carbon Leaf.

Lights on the Bay at Sandy Point State Park is in its 25th year with a family holiday lights display on a 2-mile stretch of animated and stationary displays with holiday activities, treats, prizes and more.

Winter Walk of Lights in Vienna is a dazzling, magical stroll of lights and holiday displays with holiday treats, snacks and more.

Sunday night

The Birchmere hosts “A Honky Tonk Holiday” with Bill Kirchen and Junior Brown.

The Fillmore presents pop brothers Hanson with Paul McDonald and Joshua & The Holy Rollers.

Rams Head On Stage has Jersey shore rockers Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes.

Jammin’ Java presents Tennessee contemporary a cappella group A Street Corner Symphony Christmas.

The Hamilton features multi-Grammy winner Emmy Lou Harris: Tribute to John Starling.

Amp by Strathmore hosts an early evening show with New Orchestra Of Washington: Outside the Bachs.

DAR Constitution Hall has the U.S. Air Force Band Swinging in the Season.

City Winery presents iconic pop trio Betty Holiday Show.

The Song Byrd Cafe hosts Canadian pop artist Amy Guess with Dreamwave.

Bethesda Blues & Jazz presents a holiday musical Soulful Christmas Wish.

Blues Alley has another night with piano legend Freddy Cole.

Capital One Arena presents legendary tenor Andrea Bocelli.

