Howard University and Amazon Studios aim to diversify entertainment industry

Howard University and Amazon Studios announced the first class of their joint Howard Entertainment fellowship program at a press event Thursday night.

“This is the first program of its kind with a premier institution like Howard University,” Amazon Studios head of diversity, equity and inclusion Latasha Gillespie said.

Howard University Provost Anthony Wutoh and Amazon Studios Head of Global Diversity Equity & Inclusion Latasha Gillespie, congratulate the students chosen to participate in the first-ever #HowardEntertainment program. pic.twitter.com/BPxSvn6mDX — Howard University (@HowardU) November 22, 2019

Twelve students were selected for the interdisciplinary program in Los Angeles, California, which aims to diversify the entertainment industry by creating a direct pipeline for marginalized students to train hands-on with entertainment executives. The program begins in January, and students will spend the spring taking classes before spending the summer embedded in fellowships.

