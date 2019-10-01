October Entertainment Guide 2019

October 1, 2019

Oct. 1: Ben Folds at Kennedy Center

Oct. 1: Andy Grammer at The Fillmore

Oct. 1-6: “Cats” at Kennedy Center

Oct. 1-16: “Fairview” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre

Oct. 1-13: “Cabaret” at Olney Theatre Center

Oct. 1-13: “1 Henry IV” at Folger Theatre

Oct. 1-13: “Doubt” at Studio Theatre

Oct. 1-13: “School Girls; Or the African Mean Girls Play” at Round House Theatre

Oct. 1-20: “The Tempest” at Synetic Theater

Oct. 1-20: “West By God” at Keegan Theatre

Oct. 1-20: August Wilson’s “Jitney” at Arena Stage

Oct. 1-27: August Wilson’s “Fences” at Ford’s Theatre

Oct. 1-31: Fall Pumpkin Harvest Festival in Bluemont, Virginia

Oct. 1-Nov. 3: “Escaped Alone” at Signature Theatre

Oct. 2: Deep Purple at Warner Theatre

Oct. 2-6: “Disney on Ice” at EagleBank Arena

Oct. 3: The Head and the Heart at The Anthem

Oct. 3-5: NSO’s “Carmina Burana” at Kennedy Center

Oct. 3-6: Fort Belvoir Oktoberfest

Oct. 4: “Joker” in movie theaters

Oct. 4: Carrie Underwood at Capital One Arena

Oct. 4: Silence of Speech feat. Talib Kweli at The Fillmore

Oct. 4: Mason Jennings at City Winery

Oct. 4: Zedd at The Anthem

Oct. 4-6: Adam Rapaport at DC Improv

Oct. 5: Taste of Bethesda

Oct. 5: Prince George’s Fall Fest in Bowie

Oct. 5: Rocktobierfest in Rockville

Oct. 5: Vienna Oktoberfest

Oct. 5: Hops and Harvest Festival in Columbia

Oct. 5: Paula Cole at City Winery

Oct. 5: Sheila E at Howard Theatre

Oct. 5-6: Rotary Oktoberfest in Westminster

Oct. 5-20: Maryland Renaissance Festival

Oct. 5-31: “Day of Absence” at Anacostia Playhouse

Oct. 6: Old Mother Oktoberfest in Frederick

Oct. 6: Oktoberbreast in Tysons Corner

Oct. 6: Kris Allen at City Winery

Oct. 7: Rick Ross at The Fillmore

Oct. 8-13: “Escape to Margaritaville” at National Theatre

Oct. 8-22: Gordon Sterling at Gypsy Sally’s

Oct. 9: Avril Lavigne at MGM National Harbor

Oct. 9-14: “Footloose” at Kennedy Center

Oct. 10: Phil Vassar at The Birchmere

Oct. 10: Rachel Bloom at The Anthem

Oct. 10: BSO’s Nat King Cole Songbook at Strathmore

Oct. 10-13: Double Exposure Investigative Film Fest

Oct. 10-13: Dave Attell at DC Improv

Oct. 11: “Gemini Man” in movie theaters

Oct. 11: “The Addams Family” in movie theaters

Oct. 11: “Breaking Bad” film “El Camino” hits Netflix

 

Oct. 11: “Lucy in the Sky” in movie theaters

Oct. 11: Chopteeth at Pearl Street Warehouse

Oct. 11: Katy Perry’s “Silence the Violence” at The Anthem

Oct. 11-12: Oktoberfest in Winchester

Oct. 11-12: Brian McKnight at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

Oct. 11-13: “The Price is Right” at MGM National Harbor

Oct. 11-13: Fall Wine Festival & Sunset Tour at Mount Vernon

Oct. 11-Nov. 10: “The Right to Be Forgotten” at Arena Stage

Oct. 12: Post Malone at Capital One Arena

Oct. 12: Brantley Gilbert at Jiffy Lube Live

Oct. 12: Snallygaster Beer Fest in D.C.

Oct. 12: “Whose Live Anyway?” at Strathmore

Oct. 12-13: Incubus at Warner Theatre

Oct. 12-13: The Whispers at The Birchmere

Oct. 12-16: The Black Keys at The Anthem

 

Oct. 13: Oktoberfest at the Kentlands in Gaithersburg

Oct. 13: Capital City Symphony at Atlas Performing Arts Center

Oct. 14: Natasha Bedingfield at Lincoln Theatre

Oct. 14: Buddy Guy at State Theatre

Oct. 14: Frank Turner at Warner Theatre

Oct. 14: Richard Baratta at Blues Alley

Oct. 15: The Chainsmokers & 5 Seconds of Summer at Capital One Arena

Oct. 15: The California Honeydrops at The Hamilton

Oct. 15: Wilco at The Anthem

Oct. 15: Ray LaMontagne at Strathmore

Oct. 15-Nov. 17: “Everybody” at Shakespeare Theatre Company

Oct. 17-18: Bon Iver at The Anthem

Oct. 17-18: Pat McGee Band at Wolf Trap

Oct. 17-19: “Nat King Cole at 100” at Kennedy Center

Oct. 17-20: Middleburg Film Festival

Oct. 18: “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” in movie theaters

Oct. 18: “The Laundromat” hits Netflix

Oct. 18: “Zombieland 2: Double Tap” in movie theaters

 

Oct. 18: Tower of Power & Chuck Brown Band at Warner Theatre

Oct. 18: Lee Ann Womack at The Birchmere

Oct. 19: The Isley Brothers & War at MGM National Harbor

Oct. 19: Shucktoberfest in Shirlington 

Oct. 19-20: Virginia Wine Festival in Ashburn

Oct. 22: Young Thug and Machine Gun Kelly at The Anthem

Oct. 23: Neil deGrasse Tyson at Warner Theatre

Oct. 23: “So You Think You Can Dance” at MGM National Harbor

Oct. 23: Macy Gray at Howard Theatre

Oct. 23: Ingrid Michaelson at Lincoln Theatre

 

Oct. 23-27: “NEXTsteps” by The Washington Ballet

Oct. 23-Nov. 17: “Theory” at Mosaic Theater Company

Oct. 24: Justin Hayward of The Moody Blues at The Birchmere

Oct. 24-27: Washington West Film Festival

Oct. 25: “The Lighthouse” in movie theaters

Oct. 25: ZZ Top at MGM National Harbor

Oct. 25: Cigarettes After Sex at 9:30 Club

Oct. 25: Sleater-Kenney at The Anthem

Oct. 25: Biz Markie’s Halloweekend at The Fillmore

Oct. 25: Van Morrison & Bruce Springsteen Tributes at AMP

Oct. 26: Alessia Cara at The Anthem

Oct. 26: GLOWeen feat. Afrojack at Echostage

Oct. 26-Nov. 16: Washington National Opera’s “Otello”

Oct. 27: BeBe Winans at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

Oct. 27: BJ the Chicago Kid at U Street Music Hall

Oct. 27: Mark Twain Prize for Dave Chappelle

 

Oct. 27: Sum 41 at The Fillmore

Oct. 27: Tegan and Sara at Lincoln Theatre

Oct. 27: “RuPaul’s Drag Race” at The Anthem

Oct. 28: NSO’s “An American in Paris” at The Anthem

Oct. 29: X Ambassadors at Lincoln Theatre

Oct. 30: Simple Plan at The Fillmore

Oct. 30-Nov. 1: “What To Send Up When It Goes Down” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre

Oct. 31: “The Exorcist” at AFI Silver Theatre

