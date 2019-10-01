October Entertainment Guide 2019

Oct. 1: Ben Folds at Kennedy Center
Oct. 1: Andy Grammer at The Fillmore
Oct. 1-6: “Cats” at Kennedy Center
Oct. 1-16: “Fairview” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre
Oct. 1-13: “Cabaret” at Olney Theatre Center
Oct. 1-13: “1 Henry IV” at Folger Theatre
Oct. 1-13: “Doubt” at Studio Theatre
Oct. 1-13: “School Girls; Or the African Mean Girls Play” at Round House Theatre
Oct. 1-20: “The Tempest” at Synetic Theater
Oct. 1-20: “West By God” at Keegan Theatre
Oct. 1-20: August Wilson’s “Jitney” at Arena Stage
Oct. 1-27: August Wilson’s “Fences” at Ford’s Theatre
Oct. 1-31: Fall Pumpkin Harvest Festival in Bluemont, Virginia
Oct. 1-Nov. 3: “Escaped Alone” at Signature Theatre
Oct. 2: Deep Purple at Warner Theatre
Oct. 2-6: “Disney on Ice” at EagleBank Arena
Oct. 3: The Head and the Heart at The Anthem
Oct. 3-5: NSO’s “Carmina Burana” at Kennedy Center
Oct. 3-6: Fort Belvoir Oktoberfest
Oct. 4: “Joker” in movie theaters
Oct. 4: Carrie Underwood at Capital One Arena
Oct. 4: Silence of Speech feat. Talib Kweli at The Fillmore
Oct. 4: Mason Jennings at City Winery
Oct. 4: Zedd at The Anthem
Oct. 4-6: Adam Rapaport at DC Improv
Oct. 5: Taste of Bethesda
Oct. 5: Prince George’s Fall Fest in Bowie
Oct. 5: Rocktobierfest in Rockville
Oct. 5: Vienna Oktoberfest
Oct. 5: Hops and Harvest Festival in Columbia
Oct. 5: Paula Cole at City Winery
Oct. 5: Sheila E at Howard Theatre
Oct. 5-6: Rotary Oktoberfest in Westminster
Oct. 5-20: Maryland Renaissance Festival
Oct. 5-31: “Day of Absence” at Anacostia Playhouse
Oct. 6: Old Mother Oktoberfest in Frederick
Oct. 6: Oktoberbreast in Tysons Corner
Oct. 6: Kris Allen at City Winery
Oct. 7: Rick Ross at The Fillmore
Oct. 8-13: “Escape to Margaritaville” at National Theatre
Oct. 8-22: Gordon Sterling at Gypsy Sally’s
Oct. 9: Avril Lavigne at MGM National Harbor
Oct. 9-14: “Footloose” at Kennedy Center
Oct. 10: Phil Vassar at The Birchmere
Oct. 10: Rachel Bloom at The Anthem
Oct. 10: BSO’s Nat King Cole Songbook at Strathmore
Oct. 10-13: Double Exposure Investigative Film Fest
Oct. 10-13: Dave Attell at DC Improv
Oct. 11: “Gemini Man” in movie theaters
Oct. 11: “The Addams Family” in movie theaters
Oct. 11: “Breaking Bad” film “El Camino” hits Netflix
Oct. 11: “Lucy in the Sky” in movie theaters
Oct. 11: Chopteeth at Pearl Street Warehouse
Oct. 11: Katy Perry’s “Silence the Violence” at The Anthem
Oct. 11-12: Oktoberfest in Winchester
Oct. 11-12: Brian McKnight at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
Oct. 11-13: “The Price is Right” at MGM National Harbor
Oct. 11-13: Fall Wine Festival & Sunset Tour at Mount Vernon
Oct. 11-Nov. 10: “The Right to Be Forgotten” at Arena Stage
Oct. 12: Post Malone at Capital One Arena
Oct. 12: Brantley Gilbert at Jiffy Lube Live
Oct. 12: Snallygaster Beer Fest in D.C.
Oct. 12: “Whose Live Anyway?” at Strathmore
Oct. 12-13: Incubus at Warner Theatre
Oct. 12-13: The Whispers at The Birchmere
Oct. 12-16: The Black Keys at The Anthem
Oct. 13: Oktoberfest at the Kentlands in Gaithersburg
Oct. 13: Capital City Symphony at Atlas Performing Arts Center
Oct. 14: Natasha Bedingfield at Lincoln Theatre
Oct. 14: Buddy Guy at State Theatre
Oct. 14: Frank Turner at Warner Theatre
Oct. 14: Richard Baratta at Blues Alley
Oct. 15: The Chainsmokers & 5 Seconds of Summer at Capital One Arena
Oct. 15: The California Honeydrops at The Hamilton
Oct. 15: Wilco at The Anthem
Oct. 15: Ray LaMontagne at Strathmore
Oct. 15-Nov. 17: “Everybody” at Shakespeare Theatre Company
Oct. 17-18: Bon Iver at The Anthem
Oct. 17-18: Pat McGee Band at Wolf Trap
Oct. 17-19: “Nat King Cole at 100” at Kennedy Center
Oct. 17-20: Middleburg Film Festival
Oct. 18: “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” in movie theaters
Oct. 18: “The Laundromat” hits Netflix
Oct. 18: “Zombieland 2: Double Tap” in movie theaters
Oct. 18: Tower of Power & Chuck Brown Band at Warner Theatre
Oct. 18: Lee Ann Womack at The Birchmere
Oct. 19: The Isley Brothers & War at MGM National Harbor
Oct. 19: Shucktoberfest in Shirlington
Oct. 19-20: Virginia Wine Festival in Ashburn
Oct. 22: Young Thug and Machine Gun Kelly at The Anthem
Oct. 23: Neil deGrasse Tyson at Warner Theatre
Oct. 23: “So You Think You Can Dance” at MGM National Harbor
Oct. 23: Macy Gray at Howard Theatre
Oct. 23: Ingrid Michaelson at Lincoln Theatre
Oct. 23-27: “NEXTsteps” by The Washington Ballet
Oct. 23-Nov. 17: “Theory” at Mosaic Theater Company
Oct. 24: Justin Hayward of The Moody Blues at The Birchmere
Oct. 24-27: Washington West Film Festival
Oct. 25: “The Lighthouse” in movie theaters
Oct. 25: ZZ Top at MGM National Harbor
Oct. 25: Cigarettes After Sex at 9:30 Club
Oct. 25: Sleater-Kenney at The Anthem
Oct. 25: Biz Markie’s Halloweekend at The Fillmore
Oct. 25: Van Morrison & Bruce Springsteen Tributes at AMP
Oct. 26: Alessia Cara at The Anthem
Oct. 26: GLOWeen feat. Afrojack at Echostage
Oct. 26-Nov. 16: Washington National Opera’s “Otello”
Oct. 27: BeBe Winans at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
Oct. 27: BJ the Chicago Kid at U Street Music Hall
Oct. 27: Mark Twain Prize for Dave Chappelle
Oct. 27: Sum 41 at The Fillmore
Oct. 27: Tegan and Sara at Lincoln Theatre
Oct. 27: “RuPaul’s Drag Race” at The Anthem
Oct. 28: NSO’s “An American in Paris” at The Anthem
Oct. 29: X Ambassadors at Lincoln Theatre
Oct. 30: Simple Plan at The Fillmore
Oct. 30-Nov. 1: “What To Send Up When It Goes Down” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre
Oct. 31: “The Exorcist” at AFI Silver Theatre
