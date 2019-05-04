Filmmaker Spielberg asking questions in VA textile town

202
By The Associated Press May 4, 2019 1:25 pm 05/04/2019 01:25pm
Steven Spielberg attends the Warner Bros. "Ready Player One" panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 22, 2017, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — A movie director with multiple Academy Awards has been asking about life in a southern Virginia textile town.

The Danville Register & Bee reports that filmmaker Steven Spielberg visited Danville in late April to talk to former Dan River Inc. employees about the influence the textile mill had in the region before being shuttered more than a decade ago.

Two-generation mill employee Gary Knick said Spielberg’s sole interest was the mill, its history and its people. Knick and others say they did not know why Spielberg was gathering the information and didn’t ask.

Spielberg’s production company, Amblin Partners, did not respond to messages seeking comment.

