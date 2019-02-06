202
Home » Entertainment News » VOTE: Who should win…

VOTE: Who should win at the Grammys?

By Jason Fraley | @JFrayWTOP February 6, 2019 12:20 am 02/06/2019 12:20am
Share
Kacey Musgraves, Cardi B, Lady Gaga and Childish Gambino are among Sunday’s Grammy nominees. (WTOP collage via AP)
WTOP's Jason Fraley previews the Grammy Awards

Jason Fraley

Download audio

WASHINGTON — The Grammy Awards will honor the best in music on Sunday night.

So which of your favorite artists should win at the 61st annual awards ceremony?

Vote in the major categories in our gallery of polls below:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Topics:
Entertainment News grammy awards grammys Music News
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Celebrity deaths
2019 local deaths of note
WTOP gets top-notch new home
Today in History: Feb. 8
Super Bowl victory parade
Northam under fire over photo
Fun things to do in February
See commericals from Super Bowl LIII
Every Super Bowl halftime show ranked
Lunar eclipse
Women's March
Indigenous Peoples March and the March for Life
Longest government shutdown in US history
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
First winter storm of 2019
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
PHOTOS: Cool gadgets and tech from CES 2019
Golden Globe winners
PHOTOS: World welcomes 2019
Best local photos of 2018
Top photos of 2018
Top 10 DC-area weather events in 2018
Tragedy and triumph: 2018’s most notable local news stories
Remembering Penny Marshall