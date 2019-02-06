VOTE: Who should win at the Grammys?

Vote for who you think should win Sunday night at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.

WASHINGTON — The Grammy Awards will honor the best in music on Sunday night.

So which of your favorite artists should win at the 61st annual awards ceremony?

Vote in the major categories in our gallery of polls below:

