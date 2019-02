The right movie doesn’t always win. WTOP Film Critic Jason Fraley sets the record straight.

Best Picture: The Shape of Water Get Out

Best Director: Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water ) Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)

Best Actor: Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)

Best Actress: Frances McDormand (Three Billboards) Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)

Best Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards) Ray Romano (The Big Sick)

Best Supporting Actress: Allison Janney (I, Tonya)

Best Original Screenplay: Get Out

Best Adapted Screenplay: Call Me By Your Name Mudbound

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.