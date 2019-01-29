Every Super Bowl halftime show ranked

WTOP's Jason Fraley ranks every Super Bowl Halftime Show from worst to best.

WASHINGTON — Maroon 5 will perform the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday night.

So what are the best Super Bowl Halftime Show performances ever?

Click through the gallery for our video countdown, ranked worst to best.

You can also find the full chronological list below.

30. Elvis Presto Easily the most bizarre Super Bowl halftime performance came in 1989 with an Elvis Presley impersonator who performed “the world’s largest magic trick” while sponsors Coca-Cola and NBC urged viewers to watch in 3D. Yes, it was that bad.

Full chronological list of Super Bowl halftime performances:

1967 – University of Arizona and Grambling State University Marching Bands, Al Hirt

1968 – Grambling State University Marching Band

1969 – Florida A&M University and Miami-area high school bands

1970 – Carol Channing, Southern University Marching Band

1971 – Southeast Missouri State Marching Band, Up with People

1972 – Ella Fitzgerald, Carol Channing, Al Hirt, U.S. Marine Corps Drill Team

1973 – University of Michigan Marching Band, Woody Herman, Andy Williams

1974 – University of Texas Marching Band, Miss Texas Judy Mallett

1975 – Mercer Ellington, Grambling State University Marching Band

1976 – Up with People

1977 – Los Angeles Unified All-City Band

1978 – Tyler Apache Belles Drill Team, Pete Fountain, Al Hirt

1979 – Ken Hamilton, Various Bands from the Caribbean

1980 – Up with People, Grambling State University Marching Band

1981 – Southern University Marching Band, Helen O’Connell

1982 – Up with People (Tribute to Motown)

1983 – Los Angeles Super Drill Team

1984 – University of Florida Marching Band and Florida State University Marching Bands

1985 – Tops in Blue

1986 – Up with People

1987 – George Burns, Mickey Rooney, Grambling State University and USC Marching Bands

1988 – Chubby Checker, The Rockettes, San Diego State Marching Band, USC Marching Band

1989 – Elvis Presto

1990 – Pete Fountain, Doug Kershaw, Irma Thomas, Nicholls State University, Southern University and USL Marching Bands

1991 – New Kids on the Block

1992 – Gloria Estefan with Olympic figure skaters Brian Boitano and Dorothy Hamill

1993 – Michael Jackson

1994 – Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, The Judds

1995 – Patti LaBelle, Teddy Pendergrass, Tony Bennett, Arturo Sandoval, Miami Sound Machine

1996 – Diana Ross

1997 – The Blues Brothers, James Brown, ZZ Top

1998 – Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, Temptations, Queen Latifah, Grambling State University Band

1999 – Gloria Estefan, Stevie Wonder, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Savion Glover

2000 – Tina Turner, Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton

2001 – Aerosmith, *NSYNC, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige, Nelly

2002 – U2 (9/11 Tribute)

2003 – Shania Twain, No Doubt, Sting

2004 – Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, P. Diddy, Nelly, Kid Rock

2005 – Paul McCartney

2006 – The Rolling Stones

2007 – Prince

2008 – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

2009 – Bruce Springsteen

2010 – The Who

2011 – The Black Eyed Peas, Usher, Slash

2012 – Madonna, LMFAO, Nicki Minaj, M.I.A., Cee Lo Green

2013 – Beyonce with Destiny’s Child

2014 – Bruno Mars, The Red Hot Chili Peppers

2015 – Katy Perry, Missy Elliot

2016 – Coldplay, Bruno Mars, Beyonce

2017 – Lady Gaga

2018 – Justin Timberlake

2019 – Maroon 5

