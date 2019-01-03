January entertainment guide 2019

Which fun events should you hit around the D.C. area in January?
Introduction
A new year brings a new month of fun events around the D.C. area.
Time for our “Top of the Month” Entertainment Guide for January.
January Entertainment Guide
Jan. 3: Ruben Studdard at Howard Theatre
Jan. 3-13: “Miss Saigon” at Kennedy Center
Jan. 4-6: Luenell at DC Improv
Jan. 5: Biz Markie at The Fillmore
Jan. 8: Elvis tribute at Pearl Street Warehouse
Jan. 8-26: “Judy Garland: A Star is Born” at Signature Theatre
Jan. 10-11: Iliza: Elder Millennial Tour
Jan. 10-13: Terence Blanchard at Blues Alley
Jan. 11: The Revivalists at The Anthem
Jan. 11: Jay Pharoah at 9:30 Club
Jan. 11-12: Ricky Skaggs at The Birchmere
Jan. 12: The Verve Pipe at Wolf Trap
Jan. 13: “True Detective” Season 3
Jan. 15-16: Travis Tritt at The Birchmere
Jan. 15-20: “Cinderella” ballet at Kennedy Center
Jan. 16-27: “School of Rock” at National Theatre
Jan. 16-Feb. 17: “Admissions” at Studio Theatre
Jan. 17: Ja Rule at The Fillmore
Jan. 17: John Oates at Wolf Trap
Jan. 18: “Glass” in movie theaters
Jan. 18: Vertical Horizon at City Winery
Jan. 18-20: Eddie from Ohio at The Birchmere
Jan. 18-Feb. 24: “Kleptocracy” at Arena Stage
Jan. 19-Feb. 9: “The Baltimore Waltz” at Keegan Theatre
Jan. 20: A$AP Rocky at The Anthem
Jan. 20: Rare Essence at The Hamilton
Jan. 21: MLK tribute at Kennedy Center
Jan. 22-24: NSO presents “Return of the Jedi” at Kennedy Center
Jan. 24: Kacey Musgraves at The Anthem
Jan. 24: Strathmore salutes Rodgers & Hammerstein
Jan. 24: Scotty McCreery at The Fillmore
Jan. 25: AMP salutes Aretha Franklin
Jan. 25: The Spinners at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
Jan. 25-26: NSO presents Brandy at Kennedy Center
Jan. 26: Atlantic Starr at The Birchmere
Jan. 26-27: Neko Case at Lincoln Theatre
