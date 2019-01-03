202.5
Home » Entertainment News » January entertainment guide 2019

January entertainment guide 2019

By Jason Fraley | @JFrayWTOP January 3, 2019 12:13 am 01/03/2019 12:13am
Share

Which fun events should you hit around the D.C. area in January?

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews January entertainment

Jason Fraley

Download audio

January Entertainment Guide

Jan. 3: Ruben Studdard at Howard Theatre

Jan. 3-13: “Miss Saigon” at Kennedy Center

Jan. 4-6: Luenell at DC Improv

Jan. 5: Biz Markie at The Fillmore

Jan. 8: Elvis tribute at Pearl Street Warehouse

Jan. 8-26: “Judy Garland: A Star is Born” at Signature Theatre

Jan. 10-11: Iliza: Elder Millennial Tour

Jan. 10-13: Terence Blanchard at Blues Alley

Jan. 11: The Revivalists at The Anthem

Jan. 11: Jay Pharoah at 9:30 Club

Jan. 11-12: Ricky Skaggs at The Birchmere

Jan. 12: The Verve Pipe at Wolf Trap

Jan. 13: “True Detective” Season 3

Jan. 15-16: Travis Tritt at The Birchmere

Jan. 15-20: “Cinderella” ballet at Kennedy Center 

Jan. 16-27: “School of Rock” at National Theatre

Jan. 16-Feb. 17: “Admissions” at Studio Theatre

Jan. 17: Ja Rule at The Fillmore

Jan. 17: John Oates at Wolf Trap

Jan. 18: “Glass” in movie theaters

Jan. 18: Vertical Horizon at City Winery

Jan. 18-20: Eddie from Ohio at The Birchmere

Jan. 18-Feb. 24: “Kleptocracy” at Arena Stage

Jan. 19-Feb. 9: “The Baltimore Waltz” at Keegan Theatre

Jan. 20: A$AP Rocky at The Anthem

Jan. 20: Rare Essence at The Hamilton

Jan. 21: MLK tribute at Kennedy Center

Jan. 22-24: NSO presents “Return of the Jedi” at Kennedy Center 

Jan. 24: Kacey Musgraves at The Anthem

Jan. 24: Strathmore salutes Rodgers & Hammerstein

Jan. 24: Scotty McCreery at The Fillmore

Jan. 25: AMP salutes Aretha Franklin 

Jan. 25: The Spinners at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

Jan. 25-26: NSO presents Brandy at Kennedy Center

Jan. 26: Atlantic Starr at The Birchmere

Jan. 26-27: Neko Case at Lincoln Theatre

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Art News Entertainment News January Entertainment Guide jason fraley Movie News Music News TV News
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
PHOTOS: World welcomes 2019
Best local photos of 2018
Top photos of 2018
Today in History: Jan. 3
Top 10 DC-area weather events in 2018
Top local sports moments
Celebrity birthdays Jan. 30-Dec. 5
Tragedy and triumph: 2018’s most notable local news stories
Local deaths of note
An Olympics, an election and investigations: 2018’s biggest national stories
10 best places to retire in the South
A journey through 2018’s top pop culture moments
Images of 2018: A world in motion
Indonesia's December tsunami
How Christmas is celebrated in the world’s most remote regions
Christmas around the world
9 recipes for holiday cocktails
Remembering Penny Marshall
Most notable quotes of 2018
Celebrity deaths
Former President George HW Bush laid to rest in Texas
Bush funeral service at National Cathedral
Lying in state at Capitol
Life of George HW Bush
December Entertainment Guide
‘Flawless’: NASA craft lands on Mars after perilous journey
Meet WTOP's junior reporters
PHOTOS: Historic Capitol Hill church becomes multimillion-dollar condos
Best time of the year for every home improvement project
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Where to take the family while they visit DC
Travel trends
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
Drag queens run high heels
Ghost Roads V: ‘Not all who wander are lost’ on outskirts of Frederick