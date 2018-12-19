MUST WATCH: Macaulay Culkin relives ‘Home Alone’ for Google commercial

Macaulay Culkin, 38 now, reprises his role as Kevin McCallister in a montage of recreated scenes from the original 1990 comedy "Home Alone." Culkin was 10 years old when the original film was released.

WASHINGTON — Troublemaker Kevin McCallister apparently never moved out of his parents’ house, but he’s still up to his old tricks in a new holiday commercial for Google Home.

Macaulay Culkin, now 38, reprises his role in the classic “Home Alone” in a montage of recreated-but-updated scenes from the original 1990 comedy.

Culkin was 10 years old when the film was released.

This time, he really needs that aftershave. And in an update of one memorable scene, he’s swapped out a Michael Jordan cutout with one of Golden State superstar Kevin Durant.

Check out the ad below.

