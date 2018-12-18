202.5
Here They Go Again: Whitesnake, Kix to headline M3 Rock Festival in 2019

By Reada Kessler December 18, 2018 1:34 pm 12/18/2018 01:34pm
The M3 Rock Festival returns May 3-5, 2019. (Courtesy IMP)

WASHINGTON — When the M3 Rock Festival returns to Merriweather Post Pavillion next year, you may notice something different.

No, not in the music. Rock still rules the weekend with an emphasis on the glam metal that ruled the late ’80s. Instead, they’ve pulled out all the stops for the 11th year and added another day.

In the past, the Sunday of the festival weekend was reserved for a southern rock lineup. However, 2019 will see an extra day of M3 for a full weekend of fun from May 3-5.

Friday remains the “KIX-off” party with the Maryland band headlining the night.

Saturday and Sunday are full days of music with back to back metal bands, including Whitesnake, Warrant, Extreme, Skid Row and Vince Neil of Motley Crue fame.

When asked why the extra day now, people associated with the fest say the thirst for metal led to the Sunday lineup with even more bands for the weekend expected to be added later.

Three-day passes for M3, ranging from $875 for Rockstar VIP to $75 for lawn seats, go on sale May 19, but don’t go to Ticketfly looking for your tickets as in the past. Merriweather now uses Ticketmaster for its shows and tickets for M3 can be found here. 

See the poster below:

