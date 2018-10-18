202
Model Karlie Kloss marries Jared Kushner’s brother

By The Associated Press October 18, 2018 11:57 pm 10/18/2018 11:57pm
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2018 file photo, Karlie Kloss arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Supermodel Kloss has married businessman Joshua Kushner who is the younger brother of White House senior adviser Jared Kushner. Kloss posted a photo of her in a wedding dress and Kushner in a tuxedo - both of them beaming - on Instagram and Twitter Thursday night, Oct. 18, 2018.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Supermodel Karlie Kloss has married businessman Joshua Kushner.

Kloss posted a photo of her in a wedding dress and Kushner in a tuxedo — both of them beaming — on Instagram and Twitter Thursday night. People magazine reports the couple married at a small ceremony in upstate New York and will have a larger ceremony in the spring.

10.18.2018 ❤️

Kloss’ publicists did not return an email seeking details about the wedding Thursday.

Kushner is the younger brother of Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and one of his senior advisers.

Kloss has modeled for Victoria Secret and numerous luxury brands, and will be the new host of “Project Runway.”

500