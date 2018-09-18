The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store 09/18/2018 04:24pm By The Associated Press Share

App Store Official Charts for the week ending September 16, 2018: App Store Top Paid iPhone Apps: 1. Minecraft, Mojang 2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros. 3. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations 4. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd. 5.…