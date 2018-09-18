202
Home » Entertainment News » The top iPhone and…

The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

By The Associated Press September 18, 2018 4:24 pm 09/18/2018 04:24pm
Share

App Store Official Charts for the week ending September 16, 2018:

App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

4. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

5. iSchedule, HotSchedules

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Earth Impact, Nicolas Schulz

8. Hurricane Tracker, EZ Apps, Inc.

9. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

10. Dark Sky Weather, Jackadam

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Happy Glass, Lion Studios

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.

3. Big Big Baller, Lion Studios

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

6. Zello Walkie Talkie, Zello

7. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

8. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

9. Paper.io 2, Voodoo

10. Hello Stars, Fastone Games

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Notability, Ginger Labs

3. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

4. XtraMath, XtraMath

5. GoodNotes 4, Time Base Technology Limited

6. The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Gameloft

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Duet Display, Duet, Inc.

9. Donut County, Annapurna Interactive

10. LEGO Jurassic World, Warner Bros.

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Big Big Baller, Lion Studios

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.

3. Happy Glass, Lion Studios

4. Hello Stars, Fastone Games

5. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

6. Paper.io 2, Voodoo

7. Google Chrome, Google, Inc.

8. Fortnite, Epic Games

9. Hole.io, Voodoo

10. Go Fish!, Kwalee

__

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500