September Entertainment Guide 2018

September Entertainment Guide 2018

By Jason Fraley | @JFrayWTOP August 30, 2018 12:20 am 08/30/2018 12:20am
Which fun events should you check out in September in the D.C. area?

Sept. 1: Ziggy Marley at Wolf Trap 

Sept. 1-16: “Hamilton” at Kennedy Center

Sept. 1-23: “Small Mouth Sounds” at Round House Theatre

Sept. 1-23: “Passion” at Signature Theatre

Sept. 1-Oct. 7: “South Pacific” at Olney Theatre

Sept. 2: Labor Day Capitol Concert

Sept. 2-3: “Page-to-Stage” Festival at Kennedy Center

Sept. 3-30: “Gloria” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre

Sept. 4: Miguel at The Anthem

Sept. 6: Alanis Morissette at Wolf Trap

Sept. 6: Blue Oyster Cult at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

Sept. 6-Oct. 13: “Turn Me Loose” at Arena Stage

Sept. 7: Wyclef Jean at Howard Theatre

Sept. 7: Jethro Tull at Wolf Trap

Sept. 7: Manhattans at The Birchmere

Sept. 7: “The Lion King” at Union Market Drive-In

Sept 7: Dierks Bentley at Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 8: Suicidal Tendencies at 9:30 Club

Sept. 8: Prince tribute at Wolf Trap

Sept. 8: Rosslyn Jazz Festival

Sept. 12-13: Drake at Capital One Arena

Sept. 12-15: NSO presents “Star Wars” at Kennedy Center

Sept. 13: Brian McKnight at The Birchmere

Sept. 13: Neil deGrass Tyson at Warner Theatre

Sept. 14: “The Predator” hits movie theaters

Sept. 14: Ozzy Osbourne at Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 14: Paul Simon at Capitol One Arena

Sept. 14: Biz Markie at The Fillmore

Sept. 14-16: Nils Lofgren at The Birchmere

Sept. 15: Renee Fleming at Kennedy Center

Sept. 15: Kevin Hart at Capital One Arena

Sept. 16: Five for Fighting at Lincoln Theatre

Sept. 16: Van Morrison at Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 16: “American Idol: Live” at Warner Theatre

Sept. 18: Marshall Tucker Band at The Birchmere

Sept. 18: Alison Krauss at The Anthem 

Sept. 18: Amos Lee at Lincoln Theatre

Sept. 19: Childish Gambino at Capital One Arena

Sept. 20: Kip Moore at The Fillmore

Sept. 21: Portugal the Man at Merriweather

Sept. 21: MC Lyte at Kennedy Center

Sept. 21: Mastodon at The Fillmore

Sept 21: Peabo Bryson at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

Sept. 21: Gary Numan at 9:30 Club

Sept. 21: Karla Bonoff at AMP by Strathmore

Sept. 21: Carl Broemel of My Morning Jacket at U Street Music Hall 

Sept. 21-22: Elton John at Capital One Arena

Sept. 21-Oct. 21: “Born Yesterday” at Ford’s Theatre

Sept. 22: Reese Witherspoon at The Anthem

Sept. 22: Trillectro Festival at Merriweather 

Sept. 22-Oct. 14: “Lincolnesque” at Keegan Theatre

Sept. 23: Johnny Mathis plays “Heroes of Child Justice”

Sept. 24: Buddy Guy at The Birchmere

Sept. 25: “This is Us” returns on NBC

Sept. 25-Oct. 28: “Comedy of Errors” at Shakespeare Theatre

Sept. 25-26: Diana Ross at Strathmore

Sept. 26-30: Washington Ballet’s “TWB Welcomes” at Kennedy Center

Sept. 27: Gypsy Kings at Strathmore

Sept. 28: Joan Baez at Warner Theatre

Sept. 28: Bill Murray at Strathmore 

Sept. 28: The National at Merriweather 

Sept. 29: Ginuwine at Howard Theatre

Sept. 29: National Philharmonic’s “On the Waterfront” at Strathmore 

Sept. 29: “Opera in the Outfield” at Nats Park

Sept. 29: Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen at Warner Theatre 

