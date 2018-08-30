September Entertainment Guide 2018

Which fun events should you check out in September in the D.C. area?
Introduction
To quote Earth, Wind & Fire, there’s going to be plenty of “dancing in September!”
Time for your “Top of the Month” Entertainment Guide.
Click through the gallery for video highlights, then find the full list below.
(AP Photo/Charles Sykes/Invision)
Jason Fraley
Download audio
September Entertainment Guide
Sept. 1: Ziggy Marley at Wolf Trap
Sept. 1-16: “Hamilton” at Kennedy Center
Sept. 1-23: “Small Mouth Sounds” at Round House Theatre
Sept. 1-23: “Passion” at Signature Theatre
Sept. 1-Oct. 7: “South Pacific” at Olney Theatre
Sept. 2: Labor Day Capitol Concert
Sept. 2-3: “Page-to-Stage” Festival at Kennedy Center
Sept. 3-30: “Gloria” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre
Sept. 4: Miguel at The Anthem
Sept. 6: Alanis Morissette at Wolf Trap
Sept. 6: Blue Oyster Cult at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
Sept. 6-Oct. 13: “Turn Me Loose” at Arena Stage
Sept. 7: Wyclef Jean at Howard Theatre
Sept. 7: Jethro Tull at Wolf Trap
Sept. 7: Manhattans at The Birchmere
Sept. 7: “The Lion King” at Union Market Drive-In
Sept 7: Dierks Bentley at Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 8: Suicidal Tendencies at 9:30 Club
Sept. 8: Prince tribute at Wolf Trap
Sept. 8: Rosslyn Jazz Festival
Sept. 12-13: Drake at Capital One Arena
Sept. 12-15: NSO presents “Star Wars” at Kennedy Center
Sept. 13: Brian McKnight at The Birchmere
Sept. 13: Neil deGrass Tyson at Warner Theatre
Sept. 14: “The Predator” hits movie theaters
Sept. 14: Ozzy Osbourne at Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 14: Paul Simon at Capitol One Arena
Sept. 14: Biz Markie at The Fillmore
Sept. 14-16: Nils Lofgren at The Birchmere
Sept. 15: Renee Fleming at Kennedy Center
Sept. 15: Kevin Hart at Capital One Arena
Sept. 16: Five for Fighting at Lincoln Theatre
Sept. 16: Van Morrison at Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 16: “American Idol: Live” at Warner Theatre
Sept. 18: Marshall Tucker Band at The Birchmere
Sept. 18: Alison Krauss at The Anthem
Sept. 18: Amos Lee at Lincoln Theatre
Sept. 19: Childish Gambino at Capital One Arena
Sept. 20: Kip Moore at The Fillmore
Sept. 21: Portugal the Man at Merriweather
Sept. 21: MC Lyte at Kennedy Center
Sept. 21: Mastodon at The Fillmore
Sept 21: Peabo Bryson at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
Sept. 21: Gary Numan at 9:30 Club
Sept. 21: Karla Bonoff at AMP by Strathmore
Sept. 21: Carl Broemel of My Morning Jacket at U Street Music Hall
Sept. 21-22: Elton John at Capital One Arena
Sept. 21-Oct. 21: “Born Yesterday” at Ford’s Theatre
Sept. 22: Reese Witherspoon at The Anthem
Sept. 22: Trillectro Festival at Merriweather
Sept. 22-Oct. 14: “Lincolnesque” at Keegan Theatre
Sept. 23: Johnny Mathis plays “Heroes of Child Justice”
Sept. 24: Buddy Guy at The Birchmere
Sept. 25: “This is Us” returns on NBC
Sept. 25-Oct. 28: “Comedy of Errors” at Shakespeare Theatre
Sept. 25-26: Diana Ross at Strathmore
Sept. 26-30: Washington Ballet’s “TWB Welcomes” at Kennedy Center
Sept. 27: Gypsy Kings at Strathmore
Sept. 28: Joan Baez at Warner Theatre
Sept. 28: Bill Murray at Strathmore
Sept. 28: The National at Merriweather
Sept. 29: Ginuwine at Howard Theatre
Sept. 29: National Philharmonic’s “On the Waterfront” at Strathmore
Sept. 29: “Opera in the Outfield” at Nats Park
Sept. 29: Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen at Warner Theatre
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
See our other photo and media galleries