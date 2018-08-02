Erykah Badu, Nas, The Roots headline Summer Spirit Fest at Merriweather

The 13th annual Summer Spirit Festival returns to Merriweather on Saturday and Sunday.

WASHINGTON — The 13th annual Summer Spirit Fest returns to Merriweather Post Pavilion.

This weekend, a star-studded lineup will tear up the stage on both Saturday and Sunday.

“It’s our 13th year and it’s always been at Merriweather,” founder Darryll Brooks told WTOP. “The interesting thing is that as we’ve grown, we’ve watched Merrieweather grow. They just did a major renovation there that looks very lovely, very beautiful and very accessible.”

As always, there’s a variety of genres and styles hitting the stage.

“We try to bring together an eclectic (mix) of neo soul, a little hip-hop, a little local go-go,” Brooks said. “We have a revolving stage, so the turnaround time between artists is 15 minutes tops. … We can set up three acts on stage at one time — like a pie — you just spin it around.”

Saturday’s lineup includes such heavy-hitters as Erykah Badu, Nas, Method Man & Redman.

“Erykah Badu is strong enough, she can close it,” Brooks said. “We’ve brought in a little hardcore hip-hop: Method Man, Redman, guys who are gonna punch you in the face! Nas rules the world. I’ve watched these artists grow over the last 20 years. I’m really astonished with the growth and development. … For them to come together in the DMV, it’s an honor.”

Saturday also includes such opening acts as Lion Babe, Rapsody, Bilal, Phony PPL and Bryan J.

“You know who Lion Babe is? That’s Vanessa Williams’ daughter,” Brooks said. “Bilal? Bilal’s got something to tell you! And Rapsody! … Phony PPL speaks for themselves. Bryan J is a new artist you’ll see. … We’ve got some up-and-coming (artists), then some hometown favorites.”

Sunday’s lineup is headlined by The Roots, now a household name from “The Tonight Show.”

“I like Sunday because it’s a battle of the bands,” Brooks said with a smile.

He’s referring to such rising talents as Daniel Caesar, Backyard Band, Lizzo, Raheem DeVaughn, Masego, Ms. Kim & Scooby and DJ Quicksilva.

“Daniel Caesar has one of the hottest records in the city,” Brooks said. “Backyard Band rules the streets right now. Lizzo … that young lady is gonna whip ’em up! Raheem DeVaughn just dropped a new single. … Masego is doing really well. Ms. Kim & Scooby … they’ve been the leaders of some of the local bands for years. … DJ Quicksilva, he’s basically been ruling the clubs in D.C. for the last 10 years, as well as just opened up his own place in Baltimore.”

Not only can you hear great music, you can shop for deals at the annual marketplace.

“We have over 80 artists coming from all over the country [and] out of the country,” Brooks said. “There’s such a variety of stuff you don’t see in your regular stores. The marketplace is around the perimeter of Merriweather inside the gate. Last year, we ended up putting aisle ways so you had two corridors that you can go up and down with shops on both sides.”

What sort of items will you find at the marketplace?

“Sculptures, paintings, photographs, posters, jewelry, dresses, head wraps, bags, leather craft stuff,” Brooks said. “Bowls, big statues, Afro-centric flavor. … Real good quality stuff.”

Overall, it’s just a fun weekend out at Merriweather.

“It’s a well-rounded event,” Brooks said. “Families can come, there are lawn seats, you got pavilion seats, you’ve got all types of food and beverage concessions, and you have tremendously good, well-produced music. There’s like five platinum artists on this show! The repertoire is incredible. … Let me be corny for a second: it’s going to be a wang-dang-doodle!”

Listen to our full chat with the festival founder below:

