DC-area voters react to Trump’s win

Voter across the D.C. area are sharing their thoughts as former President Donald Trump becomes the new president-elect.

WTOP's Neal Augenstein gets voters' reactions from a gas station along Route 29.

Voters across the D.C. area are sharing their thoughts after former President Donald Trump’s comeback, resulting in the 45th president of the United States becoming the new president-elect.

Trump will return to the White House following his inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025.

That’s where WTOP found a D.C. woman reflecting Wednesday morning, after Trump was declared winner of Tuesday’s presidential election.

“I walked here at sunrise and just kind of have been sitting here… I know we’ll find a way to move forward, but I don’t really know,” said Jackie, who lives in Northwest D.C.

“I just feel very strongly that the election was, in many ways, kind of a vote between hate and love. And I’m just super-disappointed that it seems like hate was the thing that won,” she said.

Voter Jeff Bedia, who lives about three blocks away from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, told WTOP he was glad The Associated Press declared a winner to the 2024 presidential election early Wednesday morning.

“I thought it was for the best that it did not drag a day or two, or a week later. So at least there’s a sense of finality for all of us. It’s such a relief to wake up with a final sense of ‘OK, the election is over,'” he said.

Was Bedia shocked by Trump’s election victory? “No, considering what’s been happening the last four years, self-reflection and just self-realization.” Bedia called Trump’s win “a mandate.”

“Whether you like (Trump) or not, it’s a comeback, it’s a resurrection, and it’s resuscitation and it’s a new coalition — the Republican Party and the Democratic Party and the independents have been redefined, rehashed,” Bedia said. “I hope this transition of power will be as peaceful as we want it to be. Like how it used to be (before Jan. 6, 2021). But we don’t know, because I’m sure there are people who will be angry, who are angry that (Vice President Kamala Harris) didn’t win.”

Bedia added: “I think we should take a moment to breathe and say a prayer of thanks and sustenance for our country and for our political social detractors. Because at the end of the day, we’re still here.”

Darren from Dupont Circle told WTOP the election results left him with a sleepless night and a sense of dread.

“I’m exhausted behind these sunglasses. I have cried. I have had, like, many panic attacks. And it’s this fear: This is (Trump) is back,” he said, adding he’s encountered a similar mood of sadness and misery among people he had seen Wednesday morning.

His message to other Americans who had planned of a different outcome: “We all need a minute. Everyone will process this differently. We all know trauma and grief. Everyone is going to process this differently. Check on your friends, check on your loved ones.”

A pair of women, both Kamala Harris supporters at Howard University shared similar sentiments with WTOP. One said: “It’s kind of frightening. I’ve had people call me and ask me ‘where are you moving for four years, where are you going?'” The second concerned woman said she “just can’t even think about it.”

Meanwhile, in Fauquier County, Virginia, WTOP found voters looking forward to a second Trump presidency, with a focus on the economy.

“We were anxious, but we can’t go through another four years like we were going through now,” said one man outside a gas station along Route 29. Another voter said he would like to see Trump “actually getting us back economically stable.”

WTOP’s Luke Lukert reported from the White House. WTOP’s Kyle Cooper reported from Howard University. WTOP’s Neal Augenstein reported from Fauquier County.

