Trump says there won’t be a third presidential debate

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a presidential debate with Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at the National Constitution Center, Tuesday, Sept.10, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP/Alex Brandon) Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a presidential debate with Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at the National Constitution Center, Tuesday, Sept.10, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP/Alex Brandon) (CNN) — Former President Donald Trump on Thursday announced there would not be a third presidential debate.

“KAMALA SHOULD FOCUS ON WHAT SHE SHOULD HAVE DONE DURING THE LAST ALMOST FOUR YEAR PERIOD. THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump debated President Joe Biden in June and Vice President Kamala Harris earlier this week.

Harris’ campaign had called for another debate after Harris and Trump faced off at ABC’s presidential debate on Tuesday.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

