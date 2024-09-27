Supreme Court refuses to order New York to include RFK Jr. on the presidential ballot

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Friday refused an emergency appeal from Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign seeking…

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Friday refused an emergency appeal from Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign seeking to have his name added to New York’s ballot.

Kennedy has been trying to get his name off ballots in key battleground states since he suspended his campaign in August and endorsed former President Donald Trump.

But he has simultaneously tried to stay on the ballot in states like New York where his presence is unlikely to make a difference in the battle between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The justices did not comment in rejecting the emergency appeal. There were no noted dissents.

New York courts had previously ruled that Kennedy falsely claimed to live in New York on his nominating petitions, despite actually living in California.

The federal appeals court in New York refused to issue an emergency order to add Kennedy’s name to the ballot.

The state told the high court that the request came too close to the election, after tens of thousands of ballots already had been mailed. Noting that Kennedy has suspended his campaign, the state said voters still could write in his name if they wish.

