Md. Senate candidate Angela Alsobrooks responds to reports she improperly claimed tax credits

Democratic Senate Candidate and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks is responding to recent reports that she had been improperly claiming tax credits for two homes that she owned.

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks speaks during an interview in Gaithersburg, Md., Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)(AP/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

She told reporters Monday night that she was unaware of two tax credits, first reported by CNN, until a few days ago.

One tax credit was for a townhome in Upper Marlboro that she began renting after moving out into another home in 2008. She received a homestead tax exemption for that house, which is only meant for primary residences.

“I bought a house and the tax credit didn’t transfer, and I didn’t realize that it hadn’t transferred,” she told reporters at her family barbecue event Monday in Greenbelt.

The second tax credit she claimed yet was ineligible for was for her grandmother’s home that she took over in 2005 when her grandmother moved out. There she received a senior tax credit until she sold the house.

“I took over the home and paid the mortgage until I sold the house in 2018 and was never notified,” she said. “Just didn’t know that there that she had taken a senior tax credit.”

She likely saved thousands of dollars over the years because of the two tax exemptions, it’s money she said she plans to pay back.

“We’re correcting it right away, so we reached out. I found out about it a few days ago, reached out, and it looks like it can be corrected pretty easily,” she said.

Alsobrooks is in a competitive senate race with former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

A spokesperson for his camp said, “She claims to be unaware of tax laws it was her job to enforce.”

