Harris accepts CNN debate invitation for October 23, again challenging Trump to another showdown

(CNN) — Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday accepted an invitation from CNN to debate former President Donald Trump on October 23, challenging her rival to another engagement on a public stage in the final weeks of the campaign.

“Vice President Harris is ready for another opportunity to share a stage with Donald Trump,” campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement. “Donald Trump should have no problem agreeing to this debate.”

Harris tweeted Saturday that she “will gladly accept a second presidential debate” and that she hopes Trump “will join” her on October 23.

Trump on Saturday argued it was “too late” to have another presidential debate because Americans have begun casting their ballots in the 2024 election.

“The problem with another debate is that it’s just too late, voting has already started,” Trump said at a rally in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Trump suggested last week that he might be open to participating in a third presidential debate following his September 10 face-off with Harris hosted by ABC in Philadelphia. “Maybe if I got in the right mood,” he told reporters during a stop in California, after previously posting on Truth Social, “THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!”

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung referred CNN to that Truth Social post when asked Saturday whether the former president would accept the debate invitation.

Harris’ campaign last week dismissed Trump’s announcement that there would not be another debate, with one senior adviser saying the former president “changes his position every day.” The vice president, meanwhile, immediately called for another debate, saying, “I believe we owe it to the voters.”

The October debate would mirror the first 2024 presidential debate in June between Trump and President Joe Biden, taking place at CNN’s studios in Atlanta, according to the network. Trump and Harris would field moderators’ questions for 90 minutes without a live studio audience.

“Both Vice President Harris and former President Trump received an invitation to participate in a CNN debate this fall as we believe the American people would benefit from a second debate between the two candidates for President of the United States,” the network said in a statement. “We look forward to receiving a response from both campaigns so the American public can hear more from these candidates as they make their final decision.”

CNN’s debate between Trump and Biden on June 27 proved a consequential showdown that upended the course of the campaign. After a dismal performance at that Atlanta debate, Biden eventually bowed out of the race and endorsed Harris as the Democratic nominee.

