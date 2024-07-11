The Latest: Biden news conference is key event as he faces calls to step aside

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will hold a news conference at 6:30 p.m. ET Thursday, the key event in…

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will hold a news conference at 6:30 p.m. ET Thursday, the key event in a monumental week for his campaign as he fends off calls for him to step aside as the party’s presumptive nominee. His big moment comes on the last day of the NATO summit.

After a dismal debate performance, Biden’s candidacy is still under question. The first Senate Democrat, Peter Welch of Vermont, and a 10th House Democrat, Rep. Hillary Scholten of Michigan, have publicly called for Biden to end his campaign..

One of the staunchest supporters in the president’s corner has been his wife Jill Biden. As she tries to help her husband salvage his campaign she’s also coming under new scrutiny from critics who’ve cast her as a power-hungry wife pushing her 81-year-old husband to run again.

The Latest:

Biden says he’s 100% in, even if some aides have private doubts

While Biden has expressed confidence in his chances, his campaign on Thursday acknowledged they are behind, and a growing number of the president’s aides in the White House and the campaign privately harbor doubts that the president can turn it around.

But they’re taking their cues from Biden, expressing that he is in the race 100% — unless and until he isn’t, and there appeared to be no organized internal effort to convince the president to step aside. His allies were well aware heading into the week there would be more calls for him to step down, and they were prepared for it. It really is not clear how many lawmakers (or movie stars) it would take for Biden to reconsider his decision or if that number even exists.

Hungarian prime minister to meet with Trump

Hungary’s nationalist prime minister will travel to Florida to meet with former President Trump at Mar-a-Lago today.

Viktor Orbán’s second meeting with Trump since March was confirmed by a person familiar with the plans who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private event.

The Hungarian leader has openly endorsed Trump’s candidacy and hopes that the Republican will be able to bring an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Orbán is widely considered to have the warmest relations with the Kremlin among all European Union leaders. He’s also made secretive trips he made to Russia and China in recent days.

Trump’s sentencing delay puts all eyes on Biden

Trump’s sentencing in his New York hush money criminal case was originally scheduled for today, but that’s on hold now while his lawyers fight to overturn his conviction after the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity.

The delay has avoided the potential split screen of Trump being sentenced while Democrats continue to debate Biden’s viability as a reelection candidate. It also spared Trump the damage of a potential prison sentence, probation, fine or other punishments as he heads into the Republican National Convention next week in Milwaukee.

The former president’s lawyers sent a letter to Judge Juan M. Merchan the day of the high court’s decision, July 1, asking him to set aside the former president’s conviction on 34 felony counts. A full motion is due this week and prosecutors have until July 24 to respond. Merchan said he’d rule on the defense’s request on Sept. 6 and will hold sentencing on Sept. 18, if necessary.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court said that former presidents are immune from prosecution for official acts while in office. It did not define what constitutes an official act, leaving that to lower courts. Trump’s lawyers argue some evidence in the New York case, such as tweets he sent while president, should have been excluded. Some of the checks and invoices at issue in the case were also from his time as president.

Michigan representative becomes latest to call on Biden to step aside

Rep. Hillary Scholten has become the latest member of Congress to call on President Biden to step aside. She is the 10th House representative to do so.

Scholten, whose district is in the battleground state of Michigan, told The Detroit News that people can’t “unsee” Biden’s terrible debate performance, and she’s hearing from constituents that it’s shaken their confidence in the president.

The first-term Democrat praised Biden’s legacy but said on X that “it’s time to pass the torch.”

Scholten made history by winning a western district that had been a Republican stronghold for over 30 years. The district’s largest city, Grand Rapids, has been trending more Democratic in recent years, and redrawn congressional maps shifted the district from supporting Trump in the 2020 presidential election to favoring Biden.

Sunny economic news is overshadowed by Biden’s campaign turmoil

The fallout from President Biden’s June 27 debate performance has overshadowed otherwise positive economic news for the incumbent.

Consumer prices fell 0.1% on a monthly basis in June with inflation on an annual basis increasing by 3%, a positive sign for the economy, per the Labor Department on Thursday.

Coupled with a healthy job market, that would usually buoy a campaign.

But the news failed to resonate much as questions persist after Biden’s debate troubles about whether he should remain the Democratic nominee.

