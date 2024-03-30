North Dakota Primary Results (Live Updates)

Voters in North Dakota go to the polls on Mar. 30 in the party-run Democratic presidential primary. President Joe Biden is looking to add the state’s handful of delegates to his insurmountable lead for his party’s nomination.

Voters in North Dakota go to the polls on Mar. 30 in the party-run Democratic presidential primary.

President Joe Biden is looking to add the state’s handful of delegates to his insurmountable lead for his party’s nomination.

The party-run contest rounds out the busiest month of voting on the presidential primary calendar, with 30 states plus the District of Columbia and several U.S. territories holding primaries and caucuses in the last 30 days.

