South Carolina Republican Primary Results (Live Updates)

The Feb. 24 GOP primary in Nikki Haley's home state is her best chance to prove her mettle against Donald Trump ahead of Super Tuesday.

Visit WTOP’s Election 2024 page for our comprehensive election year coverage.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, seen here at a campaign event on February 17, called former President Donald Trump’s recent NATO comments “bone-chilling” and empowering to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, seen here at a campaign event on February 17, called former President Donald Trump’s recent NATO comments “bone-chilling” and empowering to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Saturday’s Republican Primary could be Nikki Haley‘s best shot to do well enough to make the March 5 Super Tuesday slate somewhat competitive against Donald Trump.

An upset in South Carolina, though, is a longshot in a state where Republicans like their former governor but love the former president.

Trump is looking to complete an early state sweep after scoring big wins in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada. For Haley, who was twice elected South Carolina governor and then served as Trump’s U.N. ambassador, she has a chance to narrow the margin and dampen Trump’s momentum.

Poll close: 7 p.m. EST

First results expected: 7:20 p.m. EST

Track each candidate’s delegate count and see when the next primary and caucus takes place.