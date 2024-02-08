Nevada Republican Caucus Results (Live Updates)

Nevada's Republican caucuses take place Thursday — and another sweep for Donald Trump is expected.

Trump’s last major Republican challenger, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, rejected the caucuses as rigged and decided to instead run in Tuesday’s purely symbolic GOP primary — where she was overwhelmingly beaten by the “none of these candidates” option chosen by Trump supporters and disaffected voters.

Meanwhile, Trump and Haley are also competing Thursday in caucuses in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where four delegates are at stake.

