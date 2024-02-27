Michigan Primary Results (Live Updates)

Voters in Michigan hit the polls Tuesday to pick their party's nominee for president. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are strong favorites to win their respective party's nomination.

Voters in Michigan hit the polls Tuesday to pick their party’s nominee for president. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are strong favorites to win their respective party’s nomination, as they both face opponents who haven’t yet won a contest this year.

Most polls close: 8 p.m. EST.

First results expected: 8:15 p.m. EST.

