From WTOP’s Election Desk: New numbers in Md. governor’s race

A clearer picture is emerging in the Maryland governor's race, and one of the most vulnerable members of Virginia's congressional delegation sits on the Jan. 6 commission.

Welcome back to WTOP’s weekly election update! WTOP’s team of reporters will keep you informed on the latest through November as primary and election races heat up in the District, Maryland, Virginia and nationwide.

Mitchell Miller is off this week.

Local politics and elections | Nick Iannelli

Early voting begins in DC

While some people in D.C. have already voted through mail, voters can now cast a ballot in person for the primary election — early voting centers open Friday, June 10.

They will stay open until June 19. Election Day is June 21.

Check out a list of the early voting centers.

In addition to D.C. mayor, voters are picking candidates for attorney general, D.C. Council chair and five other council members.

Find out everything you need to know in WTOP’s D.C. Voter Guide.

A clearer picture of Maryland’s race for governor

We’re getting new information in Maryland’s crowded race for governor through a Baltimore Sun/University of Baltimore poll that shows three Democratic candidates firmly in double digits ahead of the state’s July 19 primary election.

According to the poll, Comptroller Peter Franchot has the support of 20% of Democrats; author and former nonprofit CEO Wes Moore has 15% support, and former U.S. Labor Secretary and Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez has 12% support.

On the other side, a survey of likely Republican voters found that former state Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz led Del. Dan Cox, 26% to 21%.

Undecided voters led the way, with 31% undecided in the Democratic primary and 42% undecided on the GOP side.

Moore has shown the greatest movement of any candidate in the race so far, according to polling.

“It’s clear that he’s a serious contender and perhaps best equipped to outperform Franchot,” Maryland Matters reported.

Moore was even able to score a high-profile interview with Oprah Winfrey for next week.

Vulnerable Virginia Democrat sees trouble ahead

Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria, who represents Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District, is considered one of the most vulnerable Democrats in Congress ahead of the midterm elections in November.

There are four Republicans competing in a primary later this month, fighting for the chance to face her.

And Luria, who sits on the House committee that’s investigating the Capitol riot, could be even more vulnerable now as the investigation has grown more high-profile with public hearings on television.

In an interview with The New York Times, Luria signaled that the hearings could bring political trouble for her, considering the conservative bent of her district.

“You just want to thumb your nose at that because that’s not the most important thing about serving,” she said, adding that “if I don’t get reelected because of this, that’s OK.”

Blair gets TV time in Montgomery Co. executive race

Business owner David Blair is spending big once again as he seeks to capture the Democratic nomination in the race for Montgomery County executive.

According to Bethesda Beat, during the week immediately following Memorial Day, Blair spent nearly $200,000 for commercials on TV stations in the D.C. market.

He’s all alone on TV so far; his two major rivals in the July 19 primary — incumbent Marc Elrich and County Council member Hans Riemer — have not purchased TV time yet.

Blair is not afraid to spend his own cash. During his 2018 unsuccessful bid for county executive, he spent $5.7 million, with all but $300,000 coming from his own pocket.

Worth your time

From Nick Iannelli

Dates to know

Primary Day in Virginia and D.C. is June 21; in Maryland, it’s July 19. Here are some other dates in the near future you’ll want to keep in mind.