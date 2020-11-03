SEE IT: Wizards, Mystics greet voters, thank volunteers at Capital One Arena

Players, coaches and front office personnel for both the Washington Wizards and Mystics came to Capital One Arena to greet voters and thank volunteers.

SEE IT: Wizards, Mystics greet voters at Capital One Arena originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Players, coaches, and front office personnel for both the Washington Wizards and Mystics came to Capital One Arena to greet voters and thank volunteers on Election Day today.

Wizards head coach Scott Brooks, point guard Ish Smith and forward Admiral Schofield were joined by Tiana Hawkins of the Mystics, who with a visibly large leg brace showed that there should be no excuses to vote for the general election.

As Hawkins hobbled her way through the open corridors of the arena, Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard led the charge to thank those for casting their ballots. D.C. election officials confirmed the Capital One Arena would be repurposed as a polling place back in August to allow large crowds to safely gather to fulfill their civic duties while respecting coronavirus social distancing guidelines.

By the looks of it, the repurposing has been a success.

As Smith, joined by Wizards Chief Planning and Operations Manager Sashi Brown, says “Get out and vote. Y’all better listen to Sash.”

Schofield echoed those sentiments on the importance of voting inside the arena. After graciously thanking the volunteers working the polls, he said, “Come on, it’s very easy. Come on down to Capital One Arena, come down and vote. We’re here waiting on you. Come vote, go Wiz.”