DC: US House of Representatives election results 2020

Election results for the D.C. House race.

See more results from around the District on the D.C. election results page.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.