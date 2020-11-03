ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Home » Election News » DC: US House of…

DC: US House of Representatives election results 2020

The Associated Press

November 3, 2020, 10:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

See more results from around the District on the D.C. election results page.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

© 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

NAVSEA shifting modernization focus from technology to mission outcomes

Navy awards contract for next generation of submarines expected to cost $110B

State Dept. tells passport services employees without high-risk conditions to return to work Nov. 16

CISA headquarters brings DHS consolidated campus into focus

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up