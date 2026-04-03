Fight over University of Wisconsin system president’s future draws heat from Republican leader

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Efforts to quickly and quietly oust the president of the University of Wisconsin system drew fire…

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Efforts to quickly and quietly oust the president of the University of Wisconsin system drew fire Friday from a Republican legislative leader who said he was “troubled” that the board of regents is threatening to remove Jay Rothman without any explanation.

Rothman has been president of the multicampus 165,000-student university system since 2022. He said in letters to regents first obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday that they were trying to force him to resign or face being fired without explanation. The letters were the first public indication that Rothman’s job was in jeopardy and took university and state government officials by surprise.

Regents the AP contacted have declined to comment.

“This lack of transparency is unacceptable,” Republican state Rep. David Murphy, chair of the Wisconsin Assembly’s colleges and universities committee, said in a Friday statement. “President Rothman deserves to know exactly why the Board has lost confidence in his leadership.”

Rothman’s tenure has been marked by his efforts to increase state funding amid federal cuts, debates over free speech on campus amid pro-Palestinian protests, and declining enrollment leading to eight branch campus closures even as enrollment overall held steady.

Murphy, a frequent critic of the university, praised Rothman’s work, saying “he has made tough decisions to sustain our campuses and protect educational access for Wisconsin students.”

“I am concerned that the push to oust him may actually stem from his strong support for free speech and open inquiry on our campuses—core principles that must be defended in higher education,” Murphy said.

Murphy called on the board of regents to give a “full explanation” for why they want Rothman out or “stand down from this effort.”

Rothman can be fired for no stated reason and he has no appeal rights, said Wisconsin employment law attorney Tamara Packard, who reviewed Rothman’s contract at the AP’s request.

“They can terminate him for good, bad or no reason as long as it’s not an illegal reason,” she said.

If Rothman feels the reason for his termination is illegal, he could file a lawsuit and try to gather evidence to back up his claim through discovery, Packard said.

Under the contract, Rothman would have to be given six-months’ notice of his termination. In practice, what usually happens is the person is told to focus on transitioning their duties and not actually work in the office any longer, Packard said.

The Wisconsin open meetings compliance guide requires votes by the board of regents, with very narrow exceptions, to be done in public and recorded. The discussion about personnel issues preceding the vote can be done in secret.

Rothman has had to navigate negotiations with a Republican-controlled Legislature during his tenure and a board of regents with a majority of appointees from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. The board was controlled by Evers appointees when Rothman was hired.

Evers spokesperson Britt Cudaback did not return messages Thursday or Friday seeking comment.

Evers is not seeking a third term, meaning there will be a new governor next year with the power to make appointments to the board of regents. The board is in charge of hiring and firing university leaders.

Rothman raised the possibility of resigning in 2023 when the board of regents rejected a deal reached with legislative Republicans over diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. The board later reversed its vote and approved the deal.

The fight over Rothman’s future also comes as the flagship Madison campus is losing its chancellor. Jennifer Mnookin is leaving at the end of the current academic year in May to take the job as president of Columbia University.

Rothman, the former chair and CEO of the Milwaukee-based Foley & Lardner law firm, had no prior experience administering higher education.

His salary as UW president is $600,943.

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