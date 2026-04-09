Cadets recount how ROTC leader and members subdued gunman who targeted them at Old Dominion

In a dramatic video shared online by the Army ROTC, cadets at Virginia’s Old Dominion University are recounting how they…

University Shooting Virginia FILE - Police arrive outside Old Dominion University's campus after reports of an active shooter on March 12, 2026 in Norfolk, Va. (Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot via AP, File) Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot via AP, File University Shooting Virginia FILE - A bouquet of flowers with a note and votive candles sits at the entrance of Constant Hall at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va., on March 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed, File) AP Photo/Allen G. Breed, File University Shooting Virginia FILE - Katherine Shah, seated in the front row, is presented with a folded American Flag during a funeral for her late husband, Lt. Col. Brandon Shah, at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va., March 22, 2026. (Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot via AP, File) Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot via AP, File University Shooting Virginia FILE - The body of Lt. Col. Brandon Shah is carried out of his funeral service at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va., March 22, 2026. (Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot via AP, File) Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot via AP, File ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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In a dramatic video shared online by the Army ROTC, cadets at Virginia’s Old Dominion University are recounting how they stabbed and disarmed a gunman targeting their classroom, then frantically tried to save the life of the wounded instructor who grappled with the attacker.

In the 17-minute video posted Wednesday, the Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadets tell how Lt. Col. Brandon Shah lunged at the shooter during the March 12 incident at the Norfolk school, placing himself between the gunman and the class.

Cadet Jah-Ire Urtarte said Shah, who was shot and did not survive, saved lives that day.

“If he didn’t lunge at him, you know, I wouldn’t be here right now,” he said. “There’s a possibility he could’ve turned his gun and I could’ve been next.”

The shooter, Army National Guard veteran Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, also died. He had pleaded guilty in 2016 to attempting to aid the Islamic State and was sentenced to 11 years in prison. He was on supervised release at the time of the attack.

The students say Jalloh walked into their classroom and nervously asked if it was an ROTC class. When someone confirmed that, they say he pulled a pistol from his waist, shouted ‘Allahu akbar,’ and fired toward Shah.

Students dived for cover. As Shah struggled with Jalloh, Cadet Louis Ancheta said he pulled out his pocket knife, moved toward them and was hit in the chest by a round.

“It really didn’t feel like it hit me,” he said, pointing toward his sternum. “It felt like a graze. After that, I’m like, `I can keep on going.’ ”

When Shah got the man turned around, Ancheta said he took action with the folding tactical knife that most cadets carry with them.

“So, I just go in there, just start stabbing him,” he said. “As I’m stabbing, other cadets jump in.”

Cadet Jeremy Rawlinson said he took out his knife, too, to help stop the threat.

Despite having several people on top of him, Jalloh still had the gun. Cadet Wesley Myers said he made that his priority, squeezing his fingers between Jalloh’s hand and the weapon to pry it away and clear the final round from the chamber.

With the shooter disarmed, the cadets said they turned their attention to the wounded: Cadet Samuel Reineberg found a gunshot wound to Shah’s upper right thigh. Rawlinson handed him his belt for a tourniquet.

“On an instant, we switched over to doing combat care,” Rawlinson said.

Myers went to Ancheta.

“It’s different when it’s not a mannequin and it’s your friend,” Myers said. “So, myself and another cadet pull him to the side and lay him on his back and begin performing first aid.”

Ancheta said he asked them to call his mother.

He received the Purple Heart — one of several cadets awarded medals for their response.

They praised Shah for taking action to protect them and for preparing them for the moment.

“So, he got to see all the training that he and the rest of Cadre had been giving us for the past years. He got to see us instantly do that in action,” Rawlinson said. “He got see right then and there, like, hey, these guys didn’t panic. They immediately switched over.”

Shah attended Old Dominion University as an ROTC student, according to his biography on the university’s website, and had returned in 2022 as a leader for the program. In the Army, Shah had flown helicopters over Iraq, Afghanistan and Eastern Europe as a pilot.

Two days before the shooting, Shah had told cadets not to wear their uniforms around campus as a precaution, another cadet previously told The Associated Press.

“Because of all the situation that’s happening with Iran and all of that stuff in the Middle East,” said Cadet Brandon Rebolledo, who was in the nearby ROTC building when the shooting occurred. “To make sure that we did not become a target and to make sure that we were keeping a low profile.”

The students say Shah was the real hero that day.

“So, he has a saying: ‘Be bold, be quick, be gone,’ ” Rawlinson said.

Added Cadet Oshea Bego: “Col. Shah really set that example for what it means, not just as a warrior, leader and soldier, but also just as a human being.”

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