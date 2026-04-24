Arkansas to drop men’s and women’s tennis for financial reasons

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas is dropping its men’s and women’s tennis programs following the 2026 season for financial reasons.…

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas is dropping its men’s and women’s tennis programs following the 2026 season for financial reasons.

“The landscape of college athletics continues to evolve, requiring us to make challenging choices as we balance competitive opportunities, resources and the long-term sustainability of our department,” Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said in a statement Friday. “Ultimately, we concluded that we are unable to provide the level of support necessary for our tennis programs to consistently compete in the SEC and nationally at the standard our student-athletes, coaches, alumni and supporters deserve.”

Current tennis student-athletes will have their scholarships honored through completion of their current degree programs if they choose to remain at the university and will continue to have access to support services.

Discontinuation of the tennis teams leaves Arkansas with 17 sponsored sports.

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