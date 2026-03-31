Texas teen who shot teacher before killing himself seemed to be struggling in school, officials say

BULVERDE, Texas (AP) — A 15-year-old student who shot and injured a teacher at a Texas high school and then…

BULVERDE, Texas (AP) — A 15-year-old student who shot and injured a teacher at a Texas high school and then fatally shot himself appeared to have been struggling academically before coming to the campus armed with a gun he brought from home, authorities said Tuesday.

The shooting Monday at Hill Country College Preparatory High School in Bulverde is still being investigated, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Detectives seized several electronic devices from the student’s home, and they are being examined to learn more about the student’s actions and a possible motive, the sheriff’s office said.

No other injuries were reported at the school in the small but growing city near San Antonio. The sheriff’s office said the teacher remains hospitalized. They did not provide any information on her condition or injuries.

The student used a .357 revolver in the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said the student was failing several classes. The high school, which is part of the Comal Independent School District, focuses on academics and skills to prepare students for college, according to the district’s website.

The small campus of roughly 250 students was placed on lockdown shortly after 8:30 a.m., according to the school. Students were bused to a nearby middle school, where parents stood in long lines, some praying, as they waited to be reunited.

The school canceled classes for Tuesday but counselors were made available for students and families.

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