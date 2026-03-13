New England Sportswatch Daily Listings

Boston College at NC State — ACCNX
UMBC vs. Vermont at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena (Baltimore, MD) — ESPN2
Harvard vs. Pennsylvania at Newman Arena (Ithaca, NY) — ESPNews, ESPN Unlimited
Washington at Boston — NBA TV
Boston at Washington — ABC
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