DC school kids trek slippery sidewalks to go back to school

While many D.C.-area school systems are still closed from the big snowstorm, public schools in the District opened Thursday on a two-hour delay.

For some families, getting to school proved to be a challenge.

Near Janney Elementary School in Northwest D.C., some of the sidewalks were clear while others were still covered with snow and ice as students arrived.

“It was OK. I would say about half-shoveled, pretty slippery still,” said a parent named Katie as she walked her kids to school.

School officials have said the closure from Monday through Wednesday gave crews ample time to prepare school campuses for reopening.

Another parent, Omar, said there was “no place to park,” and that dropping off his daughter was turning into a “logistical nightmare.”

D.C. Public Schools are set to open two hours late again on Friday, though students in other parts of the region will get the day off — securing a full week without classes.

