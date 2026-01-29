Live Radio
Home » Education News » DC school kids trek…

DC school kids trek slippery sidewalks to go back to school

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

January 29, 2026, 4:57 PM

How kids, parents feel about returning to school in DC after snowstorm

While many D.C.-area school systems are still closed from the weekend’s big snowstorm, public schools in the District opened Thursday on a two-hour delay.

Related stories

For some families, getting to school proved to be a challenge.

Near Janney Elementary School in Northwest D.C., some of the sidewalks were clear while others were still covered with snow and ice as students arrived.

“It was OK. I would say about half-shoveled, pretty slippery still,” said a parent named Katie as she walked her kids to school.

School officials have said the closure from Monday through Wednesday gave crews ample time to prepare school campuses for reopening.

Another parent, Omar, said there was “no place to park,” and that dropping off his daughter was turning into a “logistical nightmare.”

D.C. Public Schools are set to open two hours late again on Friday, though students in other parts of the region will get the day off — securing a full week without classes.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Kyle Cooper

Weekend and fill-in anchor Kyle Cooper has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years, Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP, Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

kcooper@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up