Teaching in harmony: Teacher who uses music to inspire named DC’s top educator

Christopher Alberts, a Grammy-nominated educator at the School Without Walls, is the 2026 D.C. Teacher of the Year.

He’s not just teaching music, one D.C. teacher is using music to spark conversations about history, identity and change.

Now, Christopher Alberts, who is already a Grammy-nominated educator at the School Without Walls, is being honored as the 2026 D.C. Teacher of the Year.

Alberts thought he was simply leading his students in a performance when he was asked to sit on stage with his band on Thursday. But then came the surprise.

“So ladies and gentlemen, I’m proud to say that the 2026 D.C. Teacher of the Year is Christopher Alberts,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

As his students erupted in cheers, Alberts wiped away tears.

“To have these guys behind me when that happened, that was a really touching moment,” he said.

Alberts, a four-time Grammy Music Educator Award nominee, is known for transforming his classroom into more than a place to play notes.

He uses music to teach about social movements, civil rights and self-expression — asking students not just what they hear, but what they feel.

“I wanted to be the difference maker in kids’ lives,” Alberts said. “A teacher is the one who inspired me to be better than I thought I could be.”

Alberts has been at the School Without Walls for 16 years but has been a teacher for 21 years.

His students told WTOP that he’s more than a teacher; 11th grader Yeselyn Iraheta said he creates a space where students feel safe to grow.

“He’s like, ‘If you make a mistake, I want to hear it. No one’s going to make fun of you, because that’s the way you learn,’” Iraheta said of Alberts.

Junior Lucy Watkins said his class became her favorite part of the day.

“Honestly, when I first started, I thought I was going to quit because it was really hard,” Watkins said. “But he was just so welcoming. … I’m one of the section leaders for the violins now.”

Along with the title, Alberts received a $7,500 award and will represent D.C. in the National Teacher of the Year competition.

“Mr. Alberts deserves it more than any other teacher I’ve ever known,” junior Miles Bishop said. “He is able to push you while making you feel comfortable and excited about the music.”

As for what’s next? Alberts said it’s back to rehearsal.

“We’ve got more work to do,” Alberts said.

