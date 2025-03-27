Live Radio
Home » Education News » Law school applications soar…

Law school applications soar nationwide, experts say there are 3 main reasons

Alan Etter | alan.etter@wtop.com

March 27, 2025, 4:58 PM

Applications to law schools in the D.C. area and across the country have increased by more than 20% from last year, according to the Law School Admission Council, a not-for-profit organization.

Some experts say a turbulent political climate combined with an easier entrance strategy have garnered a furthered interest in the law.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the surge in law school applications.

In D.C., applications to the Georgetown Law Center have increased 25% from last year, receiving over 14,000 applications, according to the Wall Street Journal. At the American University Washington College of Law, applications are up 15-17% from 2024.

And Howard University’s School of Law had an increase in applications of over 38%, the Wall Street Journal reported.

What’s behind the increase?

Josh Hartman, a partner with Alexandria-based law firm Merchant and Gould, said there are three potential reasons for the increase.

“First of all, I think there’s an idealistic reason,” Hartman said. “This is a turbulent time, a lot of political battles. And many of those battles will be fought in court.”

A second reason is economic.

Read more

“Law school is a bit of a safe port to pull into to weather what may be troubled financial times ahead,” Hartman said.

And third, there have been changes to the Law School Admissions Test, or LSAT — specifically, the elimination of the “logic games” section.

“That’s been a big barrier to entry for students who are otherwise really strong applicants,” he said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up