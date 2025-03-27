Law school applications soar nationwide, experts say there are 3 main reasons

An analysis by the Wall Street Journal shows applications to law schools across the country have increased by over 20%.

Applications to law schools in the D.C. area and across the country have increased by more than 20% from last year, according to the Law School Admission Council, a not-for-profit organization.

Some experts say a turbulent political climate combined with an easier entrance strategy have garnered a furthered interest in the law.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the surge in law school applications.

In D.C., applications to the Georgetown Law Center have increased 25% from last year, receiving over 14,000 applications, according to the Wall Street Journal. At the American University Washington College of Law, applications are up 15-17% from 2024.

And Howard University’s School of Law had an increase in applications of over 38%, the Wall Street Journal reported.

What’s behind the increase?

Josh Hartman, a partner with Alexandria-based law firm Merchant and Gould, said there are three potential reasons for the increase.

“First of all, I think there’s an idealistic reason,” Hartman said. “This is a turbulent time, a lot of political battles. And many of those battles will be fought in court.”

A second reason is economic.

“Law school is a bit of a safe port to pull into to weather what may be troubled financial times ahead,” Hartman said.

And third, there have been changes to the Law School Admissions Test, or LSAT — specifically, the elimination of the “logic games” section.

“That’s been a big barrier to entry for students who are otherwise really strong applicants,” he said.

