Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 57, George Wythe 37
Alexandria City 67, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 42
Central – Wise 53, Gate City 43
Charlottesville 58, John Handley 55
Christ Chapel Academy 62, Carmel 55
Cumberland 38, Buckingham County 30
East Rockingham 65, Monticello 27
Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 48, Fredericksburg Homeschool 38
Glen Allen 43, Lloyd Bird 39
Graham 52, Hidden Valley 46
Henrico 60, William Fleming 40
James Wood 53, Kettle Run 20
Kellam 51, Nansemond River 35
Loudoun County 54, Lightridge 39
Loudoun County Home School 43, SPIRIT Home School 21
Orange County 49, Millbrook 40
Osbourn Park 83, Thomas Dale 53
Potomac School 73, Flint Hill 53
Salem 67, Christiansburg 25
Seton School 66, St. John Paul the Great 34
Spotswood 67, Floyd County 32
St. Annes-Belfield 75, Steward School 46
St. Gertrude 48, Midlothian 47
St. John’s, D.C. 59, Bishop O’Connell 55
Strasburg 54, Rappahannock County 34
The Covenant School 62, John Marshall 27
Thomas Walker 48, Hancock County, Tenn. 28
Western Branch 63, I. C. Norcom High School 41
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.