Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 57, George Wythe 37

Alexandria City 67, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 42

Central – Wise 53, Gate City 43

Charlottesville 58, John Handley 55

Christ Chapel Academy 62, Carmel 55

Cumberland 38, Buckingham County 30

East Rockingham 65, Monticello 27

Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 48, Fredericksburg Homeschool 38

Glen Allen 43, Lloyd Bird 39

Graham 52, Hidden Valley 46

Henrico 60, William Fleming 40

James Wood 53, Kettle Run 20

Kellam 51, Nansemond River 35

Loudoun County 54, Lightridge 39

Loudoun County Home School 43, SPIRIT Home School 21

Orange County 49, Millbrook 40

Osbourn Park 83, Thomas Dale 53

Potomac School 73, Flint Hill 53

Salem 67, Christiansburg 25

Seton School 66, St. John Paul the Great 34

Spotswood 67, Floyd County 32

St. Annes-Belfield 75, Steward School 46

St. Gertrude 48, Midlothian 47

St. John’s, D.C. 59, Bishop O’Connell 55

Strasburg 54, Rappahannock County 34

The Covenant School 62, John Marshall 27

Thomas Walker 48, Hancock County, Tenn. 28

Western Branch 63, I. C. Norcom High School 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

