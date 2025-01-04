Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Bryce Valley 64, UMA-Camp Williams 9 Grand County 44, North Sevier 33 Gunnison Valley 54, San Juan…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bryce Valley 64, UMA-Camp Williams 9

Grand County 44, North Sevier 33

Gunnison Valley 54, San Juan Blanding 31

Kanab 57, Beaver Dam, Ariz. 45

Manila 50, Wendover 40

Milford 68, Rockwell Charter 53

Mountain Crest 49, Star Valley, Wyo. 25

North Summit 57, South Summit 32

Piute 39, Altamont 37

Rich County 52, Tintic 23

Tabiona 55, Maeser Prep Academy 32

Valley 55, Monticello 19

East Idaho Holiday Shootout=

Consolation Bracket=

Bonneville, Idaho 54, Uintah 47

Navy Bracket=

Third Place=

Westlake 50, Shelley, Idaho 37

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.