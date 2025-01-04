Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bryce Valley 64, UMA-Camp Williams 9
Grand County 44, North Sevier 33
Gunnison Valley 54, San Juan Blanding 31
Kanab 57, Beaver Dam, Ariz. 45
Manila 50, Wendover 40
Milford 68, Rockwell Charter 53
Mountain Crest 49, Star Valley, Wyo. 25
North Summit 57, South Summit 32
Piute 39, Altamont 37
Rich County 52, Tintic 23
Tabiona 55, Maeser Prep Academy 32
Valley 55, Monticello 19
East Idaho Holiday Shootout=
Consolation Bracket=
Bonneville, Idaho 54, Uintah 47
Navy Bracket=
Third Place=
Westlake 50, Shelley, Idaho 37
