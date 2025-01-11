BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Annandale 78, John R. Lewis 50 Bruton 80, Jamestown 55 Bull Prep, N.C. 61, Shining Stars Sports…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 78, John R. Lewis 50

Bruton 80, Jamestown 55

Bull Prep, N.C. 61, Shining Stars Sports 54

C. G. Woodson 74, Lake Braddock 48

C.D. Hylton 36, Forest Park 34

Centreville 56, James Madison 55

George Marshall 49, Washington-Liberty 29

Grafton 57, Warhill 49

Green Run 61, Bayside 42

Hampton Roads 48, Middlesex 41

Hayfield 105, Falls Church 43

Hickory 50, Great Bridge 43

Indian River 73, Grassfield 56

James Robinson 51, Fairfax 28

Kempsville 84, First Colonial 74

Lafayette 47, Poquoson 45

Maury 68, Lake Taylor 60

New Kent 85, Smithfield 79

Portsmouth Christian 62, Denbigh Baptist 32

Potomac Falls 72, Dominion 64

Princess Anne 66, Kellam 58

Randolph-Macon Academy 67, Immanuel Christian 45

Riverside 70, Heritage 61

Salem-Va. Beach 54, Ocean Lakes 38

South County 67, West Springfield 53

StoneBridge School 65, Gateway Christian 31

Stuart Hall 75, Tandem Friends School 33

Tabb 67, York 36

Tallwood 52, Frank Cox 49

West Potomac 72, Alexandria City 61

Westfield 66, Oakton 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Appalachian Christian vs. Regents, ppd.

Armstrong vs. Highland Springs, ccd.

Bishop O’Connell vs. Gonzaga College, D.C., ppd.

Bland County vs. Giles, ppd.

Broadwater Academy vs. Greenbrier Christian, ppd.

Brunswick vs. Southampton, ppd.

Christiansburg vs. Salem, ppd.

Churchland vs. Booker T. Washington, ppd.

Cosby vs. Midlothian, ppd.

Dan River vs. Altavista, ppd.

Dayspring vs. Southwest Virginia Home School, ppd. to Feb 25th.

Deep Creek vs. Lakeland (VA), ppd.

Heritage (Lynchburg) vs. Rustburg, ppd.

Highland-Monterey vs. Union Grant, W.Va., ccd.

Honaker vs. Rural Retreat, ppd.

Jefferson Forest vs. E.C. Glass, ppd.

King William vs. K&Q Central, ppd.

King’s Fork High School vs. Western Branch, ppd.

Lee High vs. John Battle, ppd.

Manor High School vs. Granby, ppd.

Mechanicsville High School vs. Hanover, ppd.

Narrows vs. Eastern Montgomery, ppd.

Northumberland vs. Essex, ppd.

Park View-Sterling vs. Herndon, ppd.

Parry McCluer High School vs. Auburn, ppd.

Patrick Henry vs. Atlee, ppd.

Patriot vs. Osbourn Park, ppd.

Powhatan vs. Huguenot, ppd. to Feb 7th.

Rappahannock vs. Colonial Beach, ppd.

Riverbend vs. Stafford, ppd.

Roanoke Valley Christian vs. Faith Christian-Roanoke, ppd. to Jan 11th.

Southampton Academy vs. Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot, ppd.

St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. vs. Bishop Ireton, ppd.

St. Michael vs. Virginia Beach Catholic, ppd.

Temple Christian vs. Westover Christian, ppd.

Tunstall vs. Bassett, ppd.

Varina vs. Henrico, ppd. to Jan 31st.

Veritas Collegiate Academy vs. Rise Academy, ppd.

William Fleming vs. Northside, ppd.

Woodstock Central vs. Luray, ppd.

