GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbeville 60, Barbour County High School 30

Albertville 71, Grissom 30

Appalachian 54, Southeastern 40

Austin 37, Decatur 34

Bibb County 47, Pickens County 13

Boaz 45, Brewer High School 31

Bullock County High School 44, Pike County 27

Calera 48, Brookwood 17

Central-Florence 67, Brooks 17

Chelsea 67, Helena 22

Collinsville 26, Sylvania 25

Danville 54, Hatton 29

East Limestone 52, Tanner 23

Enterprise 78, ohnson Abernathy Graetz (JAG) High School 15

Fairhope 50, Spanish Fort 19

Francis Marion 52, Demopolis 36

Gadsden City High School 51, Fairview 33

Gaston 61, Wadley 33

Glenwood 50, Northside Methodist Academy 44

Handley 44, Central – Clay County 38

Hazel Green 64, Buckhorn 36

Holly Pond 42, Locust Fork 31

Luverne 56, Calhoun 29

Madison Academy 53, Westminster Christian Academy 19

Madison County 50, Ardmore 39

Muscle Shoals 64, Athens 29

North Jackson 62, Section 44

Ohatchee 48, Ragland 12

Park Crossing 100, Rehobeth 15

Paul Bryant 55, Sipsey Valley 40

Pelham 36, Spain Park 35

Pell City 62, Glencoe 37

Pennington 52, Hanceville 34

Pisgah 63, North Sand Mountain 52

R.C. Hatch 66, Linden 20

Saraland 56, Mattie T. Blount High School 53

Spring Garden 63, Sand Rock 20

St. Michael Catholic 61, Baldwin County High School 24

Sulligent 76, South Lamar 34

Tuscaloosa Academy 44, University Charter 13

Vestavia Hills 41, Hartselle 26

West Limestone 58, Randolph School 22

Westminster School at Oak Mountain 49, Jefferson Christian Academy 46

Winterboro 47, Talladega 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

