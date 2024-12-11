Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 60, Central Bucks West 34
Abington Heights 46, Wilkes-Barre 40
Agnes Irwin 43, Pennsbury 36
Aquinas 44, Freeport 39
Avonworth 57, Taylor Allderdice High School 47
Benton 50, Millville 41
Berks Catholic 51, Wilson High School – West Lawn, PA 41
Brownsville 57, Sto-Rox 19
Burrell 42, Mount Pleasant 18
Cambridge Springs 52, Meadville 47
Camp Hill Trinity 62, Camp Hill 20
Canon-McMillan 57, Bethel Park 42
Carlynton 51, Leechburg 27
Chartiers Valley 53, Pine-Richland 46
Cocalico 48, Solanco 33
Cochranton 33, Moniteau 31
Commodore Perry 61, Iroquois 22
Council Rock North 41, Tennent 33
Council Rock South 58, Pennridge 41
Crestwood 49, Wallenpaupack Area High School 36
Elwood City Riverside 66, Western Beaver 11
Ephrata 45, Elizabethtown 13
Frankford 44, MaST Community Charter School II 16
Franklin Towne 29, Vaux Big Picture 16
Frazier 61, Avella 58
Garnet Valley 64, Lower Merion 61
Geibel Catholic High School 62, Ligonier Valley 23
General McLane 56, Girard 32
Germantown Academy 45, Villa Maria 34
Greensburg Salem 71, Southmoreland 29
Hazleton 66, Scranton 47
Kiski 45, Connellsville 37
Maplewood 53, Franklin Area Junior/Senior High School 49
Milton 55, Selinsgrove 40
Mountain Ridge (MD), Md. 61, Chestnut Ridge 34
New Covenant 73, Lititz Christian 31
North Penn 47, Unionville 27
North Schuylkill 63, Pine Grove 29
Northwest 67, Columbia-Montour 9
Northwestern 33, Fairview 30
Notre Dame High School of Green Pond 53, Moravian Academy 9
Our Lady of Lourdes Regional 62, Tri-Valley 30
Panther Valley 47, Minersville 36
Parkland 51, Whitehall 16
Philadelphia-Montgomery Christian Academy 34, Christopher Dock Mennonite Academy 16
Red Lion 40, Dallastown 35
Ringgold 41, Carrick 20
River Valley 47, Cambria Heights 35
Riverview 50, Brentwood 33
Serra Catholic 58, St. Joseph 56
Shaler 58, Butler 50
Sharpsville 53, Sharon 33
Shikellamy 51, Berwick 44
Shipley 80, Friends Select 6
Slippery Rock 60, West Middlesex 33
Spring-Ford 78, Phoenixville 47
Springfield 48, Marple Newtown 34
St John Neumann 50, Montgomery 20
Sun Valley 68, Brandywine, Del. 16
Trinity 53, Fort Cherry 21
Upper Dublin 62, Cheltenham 48
Upper Moreland 45, Wissahickon 26
West Scranton 41, Conemaugh Valley 29
Winchester Thurston 60, Freedom 10
Woodland Hills 42, Penn Hills 40
York Suburban 54, Susquehannock 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Freeport vs. Yough, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.