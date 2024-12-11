Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Abington 60, Central Bucks West 34 Abington Heights 46, Wilkes-Barre 40 Agnes Irwin 43, Pennsbury 36 Aquinas…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 60, Central Bucks West 34

Abington Heights 46, Wilkes-Barre 40

Agnes Irwin 43, Pennsbury 36

Aquinas 44, Freeport 39

Avonworth 57, Taylor Allderdice High School 47

Benton 50, Millville 41

Berks Catholic 51, Wilson High School – West Lawn, PA 41

Brownsville 57, Sto-Rox 19

Burrell 42, Mount Pleasant 18

Cambridge Springs 52, Meadville 47

Camp Hill Trinity 62, Camp Hill 20

Canon-McMillan 57, Bethel Park 42

Carlynton 51, Leechburg 27

Chartiers Valley 53, Pine-Richland 46

Cocalico 48, Solanco 33

Cochranton 33, Moniteau 31

Commodore Perry 61, Iroquois 22

Council Rock North 41, Tennent 33

Council Rock South 58, Pennridge 41

Crestwood 49, Wallenpaupack Area High School 36

Elwood City Riverside 66, Western Beaver 11

Ephrata 45, Elizabethtown 13

Frankford 44, MaST Community Charter School II 16

Franklin Towne 29, Vaux Big Picture 16

Frazier 61, Avella 58

Garnet Valley 64, Lower Merion 61

Geibel Catholic High School 62, Ligonier Valley 23

General McLane 56, Girard 32

Germantown Academy 45, Villa Maria 34

Greensburg Salem 71, Southmoreland 29

Hazleton 66, Scranton 47

Kiski 45, Connellsville 37

Maplewood 53, Franklin Area Junior/Senior High School 49

Milton 55, Selinsgrove 40

Mountain Ridge (MD), Md. 61, Chestnut Ridge 34

New Covenant 73, Lititz Christian 31

North Penn 47, Unionville 27

North Schuylkill 63, Pine Grove 29

Northwest 67, Columbia-Montour 9

Northwestern 33, Fairview 30

Notre Dame High School of Green Pond 53, Moravian Academy 9

Our Lady of Lourdes Regional 62, Tri-Valley 30

Panther Valley 47, Minersville 36

Parkland 51, Whitehall 16

Philadelphia-Montgomery Christian Academy 34, Christopher Dock Mennonite Academy 16

Red Lion 40, Dallastown 35

Ringgold 41, Carrick 20

River Valley 47, Cambria Heights 35

Riverview 50, Brentwood 33

Serra Catholic 58, St. Joseph 56

Shaler 58, Butler 50

Sharpsville 53, Sharon 33

Shikellamy 51, Berwick 44

Shipley 80, Friends Select 6

Slippery Rock 60, West Middlesex 33

Spring-Ford 78, Phoenixville 47

Springfield 48, Marple Newtown 34

St John Neumann 50, Montgomery 20

Sun Valley 68, Brandywine, Del. 16

Trinity 53, Fort Cherry 21

Upper Dublin 62, Cheltenham 48

Upper Moreland 45, Wissahickon 26

West Scranton 41, Conemaugh Valley 29

Winchester Thurston 60, Freedom 10

Woodland Hills 42, Penn Hills 40

York Suburban 54, Susquehannock 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Freeport vs. Yough, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.