Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Altavista 58, Sussex Central 48 Arcadia 56, Crisfield, Md. 53 Atlee 55, Woodgrove 42 Auburn 53, Alleghany…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altavista 58, Sussex Central 48

Arcadia 56, Crisfield, Md. 53

Atlee 55, Woodgrove 42

Auburn 53, Alleghany 47

Cary Panther Creek, N.C. 53, John Battle 46

Central-Phenix City, Ala. 87, George Wythe 52

Chilhowie 49, Eastside 43

Flint Hill 86, Durham Hillside, N.C. 75

Forest Park 65, Parkville, Md. 29

GW-Danville 76, Mount Zion Christian, N.C. 63

George Marshall 57, Oakdale, Md. 41

Greensville County 55, Warren County, N.C. 49

Halifax County 61, Prince Edward County 46

Heritage 51, Lake Braddock 49

Highland-Warrenton 61, Raleigh Millbrook, N.C. 53

J.I. Burton 67, Honaker 37

John Marshall 70, Clayton, N.C. 44

Knoxville Webb, Tenn. 85, Virginia 52

Lake Taylor 59, Frederick, Md. 51

Magna Vista 71, Carlisle 35

Middlesex 68, Surry County 42

Norfolk Academy 51, Orange County 41

North Cross 63, Blacksburg 58

Northside 70, Rustburg 50

Oakton 59, Battlefield 57

Oscar Smith 76, Chantilly 38

Patrick Henry 73, Lee High 60

Person High School, N.C. 63, Nottoway 36

Potomac 56, Washington-Liberty 45

Riverside 87, Langley 61

Roanoke Catholic 69, Liberty Christian 58

Shelby Valley, Ky. 63, Rye Cove 34

South County 91, Osbourn 25

St. Annes-Belfield 76, Greenfield School, N.C. 44

St. Michael 80, Collegium, Pa. 45

TJHS 60, Lightridge 38

Woodbridge 57, Wootton, Md. 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.