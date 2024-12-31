Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Annandale 48, Gar-Field 32 Buffalo Gap 34, Sherando 31 Central – Wise 67, Eastside 25 Chancellor 51,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 48, Gar-Field 32

Buffalo Gap 34, Sherando 31

Central – Wise 67, Eastside 25

Chancellor 51, Albemarle 41

Craig County 45, Faith Christian-Roanoke 37

East Ridge, Ky. 49, Hurley 42

Flint Hill 53, Falls Church 24

Honaker 61, Grundy 30

James Madison 59, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 34

James Robinson 58, Stone Bridge 38

John Handley 52, Turner Ashby 44

Langley 52, Good Counsel, Md. 42

Loudoun County 52, Floyd County 42

Massaponax 28, Tuscarora 26

Middlesboro, Ky. 43, Thomas Walker 37

Murry Bergtraum High School For Business Careers, N.Y. 75, Woodbridge 50

Paul VI Catholic High School 73, Walt Whitman, Md. 25

Potomac School 55, Brecksville-Broadview Hts., Ohio 46

Princess Anne 93, Grace Christian, N.C. 57

Shining Stars Sports 83, North Carolina Good Better Best Academy, N.C. 60

Skyline 58, Strasburg 51

Spotswood 65, E.C. Glass 32

St. Annes-Belfield 56, Heritage 29

Stuarts Draft 39, Alleghany 28

Thomas Walker 53, Williamsburg, Ky. 38

West Potomac 57, Gainesville 44

Westfield 45, Justice High School 42

Woodgrove 80, Patriot 36

Woodstock Central 54, Fort Defiance 36

