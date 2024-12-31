Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 48, Gar-Field 32
Buffalo Gap 34, Sherando 31
Central – Wise 67, Eastside 25
Chancellor 51, Albemarle 41
Craig County 45, Faith Christian-Roanoke 37
East Ridge, Ky. 49, Hurley 42
Flint Hill 53, Falls Church 24
Honaker 61, Grundy 30
James Madison 59, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 34
James Robinson 58, Stone Bridge 38
John Handley 52, Turner Ashby 44
Langley 52, Good Counsel, Md. 42
Loudoun County 52, Floyd County 42
Massaponax 28, Tuscarora 26
Middlesboro, Ky. 43, Thomas Walker 37
Murry Bergtraum High School For Business Careers, N.Y. 75, Woodbridge 50
Paul VI Catholic High School 73, Walt Whitman, Md. 25
Potomac School 55, Brecksville-Broadview Hts., Ohio 46
Princess Anne 93, Grace Christian, N.C. 57
Shining Stars Sports 83, North Carolina Good Better Best Academy, N.C. 60
Skyline 58, Strasburg 51
Spotswood 65, E.C. Glass 32
St. Annes-Belfield 56, Heritage 29
Stuarts Draft 39, Alleghany 28
Thomas Walker 53, Williamsburg, Ky. 38
West Potomac 57, Gainesville 44
Westfield 45, Justice High School 42
Woodgrove 80, Patriot 36
Woodstock Central 54, Fort Defiance 36
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.