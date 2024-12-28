GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Battle Creek Lakeview 46, Battle Creek Harper Creek 27
Carleton Airport 79, South Lyon East 66
Carney-Nadeau 80, Goodman-Pembine, Wis. 15
Carrollton 57, Bridgeport 54
Central Lake 36, Suttons Bay 25
Detroit Cass Tech 60, Romulus 31
Flint Hamady 45, Warren Cousino 23
Frankenmuth 56, Flint Powers 50
Genesee 57, Mt Morris 6
Gibraltar Carlson 51, Newport Jefferson 32
Greenville 39, Stanton Central Montcalm 27
Harbor Springs 51, East Jordan 23
Holton 38, White Cloud 22
Holton 38, Whitehall 22
Ida 46, Flat Rock 42
Indpls Pike, Ind. 57, Wayne Memorial 52
Jackson Northwest 36, Springport 34
Ludington 40, Kingsford 37
Marine City Cardinal Mooney 44, Algonac 40
Monroe 46, Brownstown Woodhaven 44
Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 44, Battle Creek Central 34
Muskegon Mona Shores 40, Zeeland West 35
Muskegon Orchard View 51, Kalamazoo Phoenix 13
Negaunee 47, Ewen – Trout Creek 30
New Boston Huron 57, Whiteford 41
Niagara, Wis. 47, Eben Junction Superior Central 20
Pittsford 41, Camden-Frontier 10
Port Huron 41, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 29
Port Huron Northern 45, Davison 33
Royal Oak Shrine 45, Memphis 12
Union City 58, Battle Creek St Philip 44
Waldron 59, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 24
Wyoming 58, Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 24
Yale 56, Alpena 32
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
