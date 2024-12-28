GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Battle Creek Lakeview 46, Battle Creek Harper Creek 27 Carleton Airport 79, South Lyon East 66 Carney-Nadeau…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Battle Creek Lakeview 46, Battle Creek Harper Creek 27

Carleton Airport 79, South Lyon East 66

Carney-Nadeau 80, Goodman-Pembine, Wis. 15

Carrollton 57, Bridgeport 54

Central Lake 36, Suttons Bay 25

Detroit Cass Tech 60, Romulus 31

Flint Hamady 45, Warren Cousino 23

Frankenmuth 56, Flint Powers 50

Genesee 57, Mt Morris 6

Gibraltar Carlson 51, Newport Jefferson 32

Greenville 39, Stanton Central Montcalm 27

Harbor Springs 51, East Jordan 23

Holton 38, White Cloud 22

Holton 38, Whitehall 22

Ida 46, Flat Rock 42

Indpls Pike, Ind. 57, Wayne Memorial 52

Jackson Northwest 36, Springport 34

Ludington 40, Kingsford 37

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 44, Algonac 40

Monroe 46, Brownstown Woodhaven 44

Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 44, Battle Creek Central 34

Muskegon Mona Shores 40, Zeeland West 35

Muskegon Orchard View 51, Kalamazoo Phoenix 13

Negaunee 47, Ewen – Trout Creek 30

New Boston Huron 57, Whiteford 41

Niagara, Wis. 47, Eben Junction Superior Central 20

Pittsford 41, Camden-Frontier 10

Port Huron 41, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 29

Port Huron Northern 45, Davison 33

Royal Oak Shrine 45, Memphis 12

Union City 58, Battle Creek St Philip 44

Waldron 59, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 24

Wyoming 58, Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 24

Yale 56, Alpena 32

