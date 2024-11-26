Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carmel 72, Atlantic Shores Christian 51
Cristo Rey Richmond 66, Steward School 39
Highland-Warrenton 69, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 52
Portsmouth Christian 54, Banner Christian 41
Trinity Episcopal 63, Norfolk Academy 38
Virginia 68, Abingdon 56
Virginia Academy 43, Seton School 40
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
