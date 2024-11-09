Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Blair County Christian School 42, Peddie, N.J. 7 Conwell-Egan 24, Gratz 12 Greenville 27, Cambridge Springs 26 Imhotep…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Blair County Christian School 42, Peddie, N.J. 7

Conwell-Egan 24, Gratz 12

Greenville 27, Cambridge Springs 26

Imhotep 28, Abraham Lincoln High School 26

Lawrenceville, N.J. 26, The Hill School 14

Penn Charter 30, Germantown Academy 24

St. Joseph’s Prep 21, La Salle 14

The Haverford School 29, Episcopal 14

The Roman Catholic High School of Philadelphia 42, Frankford 12

Keystone State Football League=

Championship=

MD School for the Deaf, Md. 26, Delaware County Christian School 18

PIAA Playoffs=

District 2/4=

Class 5A=

Championship=

Abington Heights 20, Delaware Valley 14

District 3=

Class 6A=

Second Round=

Harrisburg 42, Dallastown 6

Class 4A=

Second Round=

Wyomissing 31, East Pennsboro 0

District 5=

Class A=

Championship=

Windber 14, Northern Bedford 7

District 6=

Class 4A=

Championship=

Juniata 20, Bellefonte 6

Class 1A=

Semifinal=

Bishop Guilfoyle 49, Claysburg-Kimmel 7

District 9/10=

Class 4A=

Sub-Reg. Championship=

Clearfield 34, USO 24

District 10=

Class 2A=

Championship=

Farrell 28, Sharpsville 18

Class A=

Semifinal=

Wilmington 49, Reynolds 14

District 11=

Class 2A=

Quarterfinal=

Schuylkill Haven 53, Executive 14

Williams Valley 49, Pen Argyl 14

