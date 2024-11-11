Fairfax Co. schools consider contract extension for Superintendent Michelle Reid

Fairfax County's school board is scheduled to consider a contract extension for Superintendent Michelle Reid that would keep her in the role until summer 2028.

At its meeting Thursday, the board will vote on whether to approve an amended contract. The new deal, according to school board documents, would end in June 2028. Reid’s current contract is scheduled to end June 2026.

The updated contract would give Reid an annual salary of $424,146 and a $12,000 annual car allowance. Reid’s first deal with the school system included a $380,000 annual salary, which had been increasing by the annual cost of living adjustment given to all employees starting last year. That contract included the same annual car allowance.

In 2022, the school board voted 9-3 to hire Reid to succeed former superintendent Scott Brabrand. Brabrand has worked as the executive director of the Virginia Association of School Superintendents since leaving Virginia’s largest school district.

Reid took over in Fairfax County after a stint as superintendent for the Northshore School District in Bothell, Washington. The school division hired Reid with help from the search firm GR Recruiting.

In her first two years in the role, Reid has been tasked with helping students catch up in the aftermath of the pandemic and helping craft a strategic plan. Now, she’s working with the school board to evaluate the school system’s grading policy and leading a search for a new principal at the prestigious Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology.

