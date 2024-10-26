Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 34, Bishop O’Connell 17
Blue Ridge School 49, Fork Union Prep 2
Brunswick Academy 49, Broadwater Academy 8
Georgetown Prep, Md. 46, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 0
John Handley 56, Liberty-Bealeton 21
Landon, Md. 21, Episcopal 18
Norfolk Academy 28, Collegiate-Richmond 20
North Cross 24, St. Christopher’s 6
Phoebus 49, Menchville 0
Virginia 49, Lebanon 28
Virginia Academy 38, Mt. Zion (MD), Md. 34
Woodberry Forest 21, Benedictine 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.